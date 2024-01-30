Newsnews
News

OpenAI And Common Sense Media Partner To Develop AI Guidelines For Families And Teens

Written by: Enid Hinds | Published: 30 January 2024
openai-and-common-sense-media-partner-to-develop-ai-guidelines-for-families-and-teens
News

OpenAI has recently announced a collaboration with Common Sense Media, a nonprofit organization dedicated to evaluating the suitability of various media and technology for children and young adults. The partnership aims to develop AI guidelines and educational materials for parents, educators, and young adults, focusing on promoting safe and responsible use of AI-powered tools.

Key Takeaway

OpenAI’s partnership with Common Sense Media underscores the importance of promoting safe and responsible use of AI technology among families and teens. By collaborating on AI guidelines and educational materials, the two organizations aim to empower parents, educators, and young adults to make informed decisions about utilizing AI-powered tools.

Enhancing Safety and Trust

OpenAI’s partnership with Common Sense Media is a strategic move to build trust among parents and policymakers. By leveraging Common Sense Media’s expertise in assessing the impact of technology on young users, OpenAI seeks to ensure that its AI tools, particularly the GenAI models, are curated and rated based on safety and suitability standards. This collaboration underscores OpenAI’s commitment to providing family-friendly AI solutions and strengthening safety measures for families and teens.

Empowering Families and Educators

As part of the partnership, OpenAI will work closely with Common Sense Media to curate “family-friendly” GPTs, such as chatbot apps powered by GenAI models, in the GPT Store. By aligning with Common Sense Media’s evaluation standards, OpenAI aims to empower families and educators to make informed decisions about the use of AI tools. The collaboration also emphasizes the importance of educating parents and young adults about the responsible and ethical use of AI technology.

Addressing Concerns and Promoting Positive Impact

The partnership comes at a time when OpenAI faces scrutiny from regulators regarding the impact of its GenAI-powered apps, particularly ChatGPT. By participating in Common Sense Media’s framework for assessing the safety, transparency, and ethical use of AI products, OpenAI aims to address concerns and demonstrate the positive impact of its AI tools on teens and families. The collaboration reflects a shared commitment to mitigating potential risks and maximizing the benefits of AI technology for young users.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post

Related Posts

Deepfake Election Risks Highlighted By EU, Calls For More Generative AI Safeguards
News

Deepfake Election Risks Highlighted By EU, Calls For More Generative AI Safeguards

by Morgana Deyoung | 27 September 2023
How The OpenAI Shake-up Highlights The Importance Of Open AI Development
News

How The OpenAI Shake-up Highlights The Importance Of Open AI Development

by Shannen Sanabria | 22 November 2023
New AI-Powered Chatbot ChatGPT: Latest Updates And Controversies
News

New AI-Powered Chatbot ChatGPT: Latest Updates And Controversies

by Tarra Escalante | 30 August 2023
New CEO Reinstated: The Latest On The OpenAI Drama
News

New CEO Reinstated: The Latest On The OpenAI Drama

by Lottie Grace | 23 November 2023
New AI-powered Tool From Outschool Revolutionizes Progress Reports
News

New AI-powered Tool From Outschool Revolutionizes Progress Reports

by Tobey Mcelroy | 19 September 2023
A Startup Called Direqt Builds AI Chatbots For The Media Industry, As Publishers Block AI Web Crawlers
News

A Startup Called Direqt Builds AI Chatbots For The Media Industry, As Publishers Block AI Web Crawlers

by Giuditta Talavera | 26 October 2023
Emmett Shear Takes The Reins As Interim CEO Of OpenAI Amidst Company Turmoil
News

Emmett Shear Takes The Reins As Interim CEO Of OpenAI Amidst Company Turmoil

by Nickie Springfield | 21 November 2023
What Percentage Of Teens Have A Smartphone
TECHNOLOGY

What Percentage Of Teens Have A Smartphone

by Maryl Duty | 6 October 2023

Recent Stories

Why Is Safari Taking Up So Much Storage
Browsers & Extensions

Why Is Safari Taking Up So Much Storage

by Enid Hinds | 30 January 2024
Why Does Safari Use So Much Battery
Browsers & Extensions

Why Does Safari Use So Much Battery

by Enid Hinds | 30 January 2024
What Is A Tab In Safari
Browsers & Extensions

What Is A Tab In Safari

by Enid Hinds | 30 January 2024
How To Use Grammarly On Safari
Browsers & Extensions

How To Use Grammarly On Safari

by Enid Hinds | 30 January 2024
How To Remove Safari From Dock
Browsers & Extensions

How To Remove Safari From Dock

by Enid Hinds | 30 January 2024
How To Turn On Autocorrect In Safari IPhone
Browsers & Extensions

How To Turn On Autocorrect In Safari IPhone

by Enid Hinds | 30 January 2024
How To Save PDF In Safari
Browsers & Extensions

How To Save PDF In Safari

by Enid Hinds | 30 January 2024
How To Use Inspect In Safari
Browsers & Extensions

How To Use Inspect In Safari

by Enid Hinds | 30 January 2024