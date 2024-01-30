openai-and-common-sense-media-partner-to-develop-ai-guidelines-for-families-and-teens

OpenAI has recently announced a collaboration with Common Sense Media, a nonprofit organization dedicated to evaluating the suitability of various media and technology for children and young adults. The partnership aims to develop AI guidelines and educational materials for parents, educators, and young adults, focusing on promoting safe and responsible use of AI-powered tools.

Key Takeaway OpenAI’s partnership with Common Sense Media underscores the importance of promoting safe and responsible use of AI technology among families and teens. By collaborating on AI guidelines and educational materials, the two organizations aim to empower parents, educators, and young adults to make informed decisions about utilizing AI-powered tools.

Enhancing Safety and Trust

OpenAI’s partnership with Common Sense Media is a strategic move to build trust among parents and policymakers. By leveraging Common Sense Media’s expertise in assessing the impact of technology on young users, OpenAI seeks to ensure that its AI tools, particularly the GenAI models, are curated and rated based on safety and suitability standards. This collaboration underscores OpenAI’s commitment to providing family-friendly AI solutions and strengthening safety measures for families and teens.

Empowering Families and Educators

As part of the partnership, OpenAI will work closely with Common Sense Media to curate “family-friendly” GPTs, such as chatbot apps powered by GenAI models, in the GPT Store. By aligning with Common Sense Media’s evaluation standards, OpenAI aims to empower families and educators to make informed decisions about the use of AI tools. The collaboration also emphasizes the importance of educating parents and young adults about the responsible and ethical use of AI technology.

Addressing Concerns and Promoting Positive Impact

The partnership comes at a time when OpenAI faces scrutiny from regulators regarding the impact of its GenAI-powered apps, particularly ChatGPT. By participating in Common Sense Media’s framework for assessing the safety, transparency, and ethical use of AI products, OpenAI aims to address concerns and demonstrate the positive impact of its AI tools on teens and families. The collaboration reflects a shared commitment to mitigating potential risks and maximizing the benefits of AI technology for young users.