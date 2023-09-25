Newsnews
News

Newly Discovered Cyberattack: Hackers Steal $200 Million From Crypto Company Mixin

Written by: Bernadine Evans | Published: 26 September 2023
newly-discovered-cyberattack-hackers-steal-200-million-from-crypto-company-mixin
News

Hong Kong-based cryptocurrency company Mixin made a distressing announcement on Sunday, revealing that it suffered a severe breach resulting in the theft of approximately $200 million. This incident marks the largest crypto theft of 2023, overshadowing the previous highest theft of $197 million in March.

Key Takeaway

Hackers have breached the cloud service provider of Hong Kong-based crypto company Mixin, resulting in the theft of approximately $200 million. Mixin has temporarily halted all deposit and withdrawal services while collaborating with Google and SlowMist to probe the breach and develop comprehensive security measures.

The Attack and Its Impact

According to Mixin’s statement posted on its official communication platform, the hackers targeted the database of its cloud service provider during the early hours of September 23, 2023, Hong Kong time. This breach led to the loss of a significant number of assets. As a precautionary measure, Mixin temporarily suspended all deposit and withdrawal services on its platform.

Mixin has begun working with renowned tech giant Google and prominent crypto security firm SlowMist to initiate a thorough investigation into the incident. This collaborative effort aims to identify the vulnerabilities that were exploited and devise appropriate measures to prevent similar attacks in the future.

The Mixin Network: A Brief Overview

The Mixin Network, as described by the company, is an open and transparent decentralized ledger that is collectively managed by 35 mainnet nodes. It serves as a platform that allows users to seamlessly transfer digital assets across various blockchain networks, establishing itself as a decentralized exchange and cross-chain network.

With an emphasis on security, privacy, and decentralization, Mixin has attracted over one million users as of July. Its commitment to building open-source software has been a driving force behind its popularity among cryptocurrency enthusiasts.

The Uncertainty Surrounding the Breach

Although Mixin operates as a decentralized network, questions arise regarding how the attackers managed to successfully infiltrate Mixin’s cloud database. The specifics of the attack remain undisclosed, leaving the crypto community puzzled about the exact method employed by the hackers.

At present, Mixin, Google, and SlowMist have refrained from commenting further on the incident, raising anticipation for additional updates on the ongoing investigation and the proposed solutions to recover the stolen assets.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post

Related Posts

New Partnership Between Snap And Microsoft To Enhance My AI Ads
News

New Partnership Between Snap And Microsoft To Enhance My AI Ads

by Marlo Juarez | 26 September 2023
Newborn Child Registry Data Stolen In Major Cyberattack
News

Newborn Child Registry Data Stolen In Major Cyberattack

by Lona Welling | 26 September 2023
X Announces Audio And Video Calls As Premium Subscriber-Only Feature
News

X Announces Audio And Video Calls As Premium Subscriber-Only Feature

by Jannel Bueno | 26 September 2023
Newly Discovered Cyberattack: Hackers Steal $200 Million From Crypto Company Mixin
News

Newly Discovered Cyberattack: Hackers Steal $200 Million From Crypto Company Mixin

by Bernadine Evans | 26 September 2023
Fuse Raises $250M Fund To Invest In Pacific Northwest Startups
News

Fuse Raises $250M Fund To Invest In Pacific Northwest Startups

by Nicole Keeley | 26 September 2023
Getty Images Launches AI-Powered Image Generator: A Safer Approach To Generative AI
News

Getty Images Launches AI-Powered Image Generator: A Safer Approach To Generative AI

by Leticia Reno | 26 September 2023
Reddit Introduces Contributor Program To Pay Users For Karma
News

Reddit Introduces Contributor Program To Pay Users For Karma

by Loria Walley | 26 September 2023
New Tech IPOs Struggle To Sustain Initial Rally
News

New Tech IPOs Struggle To Sustain Initial Rally

by Valeda Mann | 26 September 2023

Recent Stories

New Partnership Between Snap And Microsoft To Enhance My AI Ads
News

New Partnership Between Snap And Microsoft To Enhance My AI Ads

by Bernadine Evans | 26 September 2023
X Announces Audio And Video Calls As Premium Subscriber-Only Feature
News

X Announces Audio And Video Calls As Premium Subscriber-Only Feature

by Bernadine Evans | 26 September 2023
Newborn Child Registry Data Stolen In Major Cyberattack
News

Newborn Child Registry Data Stolen In Major Cyberattack

by Bernadine Evans | 26 September 2023
Fuse Raises $250M Fund To Invest In Pacific Northwest Startups
News

Fuse Raises $250M Fund To Invest In Pacific Northwest Startups

by Bernadine Evans | 26 September 2023
Newly Discovered Cyberattack: Hackers Steal $200 Million From Crypto Company Mixin
News

Newly Discovered Cyberattack: Hackers Steal $200 Million From Crypto Company Mixin

by Bernadine Evans | 26 September 2023
Reddit Introduces Contributor Program To Pay Users For Karma
News

Reddit Introduces Contributor Program To Pay Users For Karma

by Bernadine Evans | 26 September 2023
Getty Images Launches AI-Powered Image Generator: A Safer Approach To Generative AI
News

Getty Images Launches AI-Powered Image Generator: A Safer Approach To Generative AI

by Bernadine Evans | 26 September 2023
New Tech IPOs Struggle To Sustain Initial Rally
News

New Tech IPOs Struggle To Sustain Initial Rally

by Bernadine Evans | 26 September 2023