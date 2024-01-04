Newsnews
Crypto Security Incidents See Over 50% Decrease In Losses In 2023

Written by: Myrta Hansen | Published: 4 January 2024
While hackers continue to target the crypto industry, the total amount lost during 2023 from security incidents has significantly decreased compared to the previous year. According to CertiK’s annual 2023 web3 security report, the total amount lost during 2023 from security incidents was almost $2 billion, down 51% from 2022. The report defines losses as the value of digital assets stolen by malicious actors.

Key Takeaway

The total amount lost during 2023 from security incidents in the crypto industry was almost $2 billion, down 51% from 2022. Notable incidents, including the Mixin and Euler Finance hacks, accounted for a significant portion of the losses. Additionally, there was a “marked decline” in hacks and scams over the weekends during 2023.

Notable Incidents

During the past year, 10 incidents, including the $200 million Mixin and the $197 million Euler Finance hacks, accounted for $1.11 billion of losses. The average median loss for other incidents was around $101,000.

Weekend Trends

Interestingly, the report highlighted a “marked decline” in hacks and scams over the weekends during 2023. According to CertiK co-founder and CEO Ronghui Gu, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays all see about the same prevalence of incidents, while Mondays are noticeably quieter, Saturdays quieter again, and Sundays the quietest of all.

