New York-based AI Firm AlphaSense Secures $150 Million In Series E Funding

New York-based artificial intelligence (AI) market intelligence firm, AlphaSense, has successfully raised $150 million in a Series E funding round. The latest investment brings the company’s valuation to an impressive $2.5 billion. The funding round was led by Bond, with participation from CapitalG, Viking Global Investors, Goldman Sachs, and new investor BAM Elevate. AlphaSense boasts an extensive list of over 4,000 enterprise customers, including industry giants such as Google, Microsoft, J.P. Morgan, and BAM Elevate.

AlphaSense’s Unique Position in the Market

AlphaSense stands out in the market intelligence industry by offering a platform that combines data crawling with insights extraction. The company has developed machine learning and natural language processing technology to gather and analyze data from a wide range of sources. It covers approximately 10,000 sources of information, including research firms, government bodies, and competitors. AlphaSense’s platform converts this unstructured information into easily digestible narratives and graphics.

AlphaSense’s Focus on Financial Insights

A particular area of focus for AlphaSense is financial insights. The company has enhanced its capabilities in this area through strategic acquisitions, including Stream, a platform that transcribes and catalogs earnings calls, and Sentieo, a financial intelligence platform for investment managers. By honing in on financial data, AlphaSense aims to provide businesses with the crucial information they need to make informed decisions.

AlphaSense’s Competitive Advantage

While the market intelligence industry faces new challenges from generative AI platforms like OpenAI’s ChatGPT, AlphaSense believes it has a competitive advantage. According to AlphaSense CEO Jack Kokko, generative AI platforms often provide random results that do not fully understand the commercial standpoint of the researchers. AlphaSense is training its own Large Language Models to provide better performance and more relevant insights. However, Kokko acknowledges the need to stay ahead of technological advancements and remain adaptable to meet future challenges.

Future Outlook

With its latest funding round and a growing customer base, AlphaSense is well-positioned to shape the future of the market intelligence industry. The company’s ability to deliver accurate and actionable insights for business decision-making sets it apart in the market. As AlphaSense continues to evolve and leverage its unique data analysis capabilities, it has the potential to become an iconic company that significantly advances how businesses operate.