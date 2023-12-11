Newsnews
News

New Silicon Anode Battery Material Deal: Sila Inks Supply Agreement With Panasonic

Written by: Minne Warner | Published: 12 December 2023
new-silicon-anode-battery-material-deal-sila-inks-supply-agreement-with-panasonic
News

Sila, a leading company in silicon anode battery technology, has announced a major development in its mission to commercialize breakthrough battery materials. The company has signed a supply agreement with Panasonic, a renowned manufacturer in the automotive industry. This deal will involve Sila supplying its innovative Titan Silicon anode material to Panasonic for use in lithium-ion cells.

Key Takeaway

Sila has secured a supply agreement with Panasonic to provide its Titan Silicon anode material for use in lithium-ion cells. This partnership is a significant achievement for Sila, validating their breakthrough battery technology. The collaboration will initially focus on luxury vehicles, enabling greater performance or reduced cell usage. As the technology progresses, it is anticipated that higher-performing batteries will become more affordable.

Advancing Battery Technology with Silicon Anodes

While solid-state batteries continue to generate buzz, their widespread implementation is still a few years away. However, a promising alternative on the horizon is silicon anode technology. Several companies are engaged in a race to bring this technology to the market, as it promises significant increases in energy density compared to current chemistries.

Sila, which has been at the forefront of silicon anode battery development, recently made an important breakthrough. The company has successfully secured a deal with Panasonic to supply its innovative Titan Silicon anode material. The production of these advanced batteries will take place at Sila’s upcoming Moses Lake facility, which is currently under construction.

A Milestone for Sila

This supply agreement is a significant milestone for Sila, which has been in operation for 13 years. The company has already raised over $900 million in funding, and it also received a $100 million grant from the Department of Energy in October 2022 to support its manufacturing scale-up efforts. This partnership with Panasonic validates Sila’s groundbreaking technology and positions the company as a key player in the battery market.

Speaking about the collaboration, Sila’s co-founder and CEO, Gene Berdichevsky, explained that in the initial stages, the batteries containing Titan Silicon anodes will come at a small premium due to their higher performance. Luxury vehicles, such as the Mercedes electric G-Class SUV, set to debut in 2025, will be among the first to utilize these high-performance cells. By leveraging the enhanced energy capacity of silicon anodes, automakers can either increase the performance of their vehicles using the same number of cells or maintain the same performance while using fewer cells.

Berdichevsky further emphasized that as the decade progresses, the higher performance of these batteries will lead to a lower price at the battery pack level. This development signifies a positive shift in the affordability and accessibility of advanced battery technology, benefiting both the automotive industry and consumers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post

Related Posts

AquaLith Revolutionizes Battery Technology To Address US Battery Material Shortage
News

AquaLith Revolutionizes Battery Technology To Address US Battery Material Shortage

by Carie Crain | 23 September 2023
14 Best 4G Tunnels for 2023
TECH REVIEWS

14 Best 4G Tunnels for 2023

by Tybi Madrigal | 19 September 2023
8 Amazing Sony Ereader For 2023
TECHNOLOGY

8 Amazing Sony Ereader For 2023

by Perle Roby | 19 November 2023
15 Amazing Apple Wired Keyboard for 2023
TECH REVIEWS

15 Amazing Apple Wired Keyboard for 2023

by Jaynell Callis | 25 August 2023
11 Amazing 4G Plugs for 2023
TECH REVIEWS

11 Amazing 4G Plugs for 2023

by Bellanca Goebel | 18 September 2023
9 Amazing Verizon 4G Lte Phone Cases for 2023
TECH REVIEWS

9 Amazing Verizon 4G Lte Phone Cases for 2023

by Hestia Carraway | 20 September 2023
9 Best Powerbeats3 Wireless for 2023
TECH REVIEWS

9 Best Powerbeats3 Wireless for 2023

by Clarey Paquette | 26 August 2023
13 Best 4G Plug for 2023
TECH REVIEWS

13 Best 4G Plug for 2023

by Della Wilt | 20 September 2023

Recent Stories

Which CPU Cooler Will Fit FM2+
TECHNOLOGY

Which CPU Cooler Will Fit FM2+

by Minne Warner | 12 December 2023
What Axis Is X On A 3D Printer
TECHNOLOGY

What Axis Is X On A 3D Printer

by Minne Warner | 12 December 2023
How Far Should A 3D Printer Nozzle Be From Bed
TECHNOLOGY

How Far Should A 3D Printer Nozzle Be From Bed

by Minne Warner | 12 December 2023
How Hot Should A 3D Printer Bed Be
TECHNOLOGY

How Hot Should A 3D Printer Bed Be

by Minne Warner | 12 December 2023
How To Clean A 3D Printer Resin Vat
TECHNOLOGY

How To Clean A 3D Printer Resin Vat

by Minne Warner | 12 December 2023
What Is The Function Of The Extruder In A 3D Printer
TECHNOLOGY

What Is The Function Of The Extruder In A 3D Printer

by Minne Warner | 12 December 2023
How To Fix Ringing In A 3D Printer
TECHNOLOGY

How To Fix Ringing In A 3D Printer

by Minne Warner | 12 December 2023
How To Calibrate A 3D Printer Extruder
TECHNOLOGY

How To Calibrate A 3D Printer Extruder

by Minne Warner | 12 December 2023