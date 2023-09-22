Newsnews
News

AquaLith Revolutionizes Battery Technology To Address US Battery Material Shortage

Written by: Carie Crain | Published: 23 September 2023
aqualith-revolutionizes-battery-technology-to-address-us-battery-material-shortage
News

AquaLith, a groundbreaking battery cell component manufacturer, is poised to offer a solution to the US battery material shortage problem. With the rapid rise of electric vehicles and the increasing demand for lithium-ion battery packs, the scarcity of metals used in these batteries has become a pressing concern.

Key Takeaway

AquaLith, with an exclusive license from the University of Maryland, is revolutionizing battery technology by creating denser, cheaper, and safer batteries. By eliminating the need for expensive and scarce metals like cobalt, AquaLith’s cobalt-free cathode technology reduces costs by over 50% while maintaining high energy density. Additionally, the company’s use of silicon microparticles in anodes improves energy density by over 40% and reduces costs by more than 75%. With plans to collaborate with automakers and secure funding for future growth, AquaLith aims to address the US battery material shortage and cater to the surging demand for lithium-ion battery packs.

The Growing Market Opportunity

According to McKinsey & Company, the revenue along the lithium-ion battery value chain is projected to surpass $400 billion in 2030, up from $85 billion in 2022. Active materials and cell manufacturing are expected to be key contributors to these revenue pools.

Innovative Technology from AquaLith

AquaLith has obtained an exclusive license from the University of Maryland to develop new battery technologies based on the groundbreaking research of lithium-ion battery experts Chunsheng Wang and Kang Xu. The company aims to create batteries that are denser, cheaper, and safer by transforming the major components of the battery: the negative anode, the positive cathode, and the electrolyte.

Cathodes, which currently account for approximately 40% of the cost of battery materials, are a significant focus for AquaLith. By replacing costly metals like nickel and cobalt with readily available and easily processed alternatives, AquaLith’s cobalt-free cathode technology has the potential to reduce cathode costs by more than 50%. This innovation is particularly appealing to electric vehicle manufacturers, as it helps mitigate concerns associated with China’s dominance in the supply chain of battery components.

AquaLith’s founder and CEO, Greg Cooper, explains, “We have a high energy density cathode that uses simpler materials found anywhere in the world. This eliminates the need for cobalt, which is not widely available and often controlled by Chinese companies. Our cathode achieves high energy density without depending on those materials.”

Another significant advancement by AquaLith is seen in their anodes. Instead of using traditional graphite, AquaLith employs silicon microparticles, resulting in cost reductions of over 75% and an energy density improvement of more than 40%. Competitors, on the other hand, rely on expensive forms of nanosilicon.

To further enhance safety, AquaLith replaces the organic solvent-based electrolyte in traditional batteries with a nonflammable water-based electrolyte. This key modification reduces the risk of fire accidents, especially in scenarios where electric vehicle fleets are present.

Future Plans and Funding Goals

Traditionally, battery cell component manufacturers like AquaLith would sell their products to battery makers. However, AquaLith intends to offer its innovative materials to automakers within the next year. With automakers increasingly venturing into battery production themselves, early integration into their development cycles will allow AquaLith’s materials to be tested and potentially incorporated into future products.

Giving insight into their strategy, Cooper states, “Our initial focus will be on automakers as they establish the key requirements for acceptance into the automotive industry. After engaging with automakers, we will also approach other battery makers.”

Looking ahead, AquaLith plans to secure $5 million in funding by 2023. This funding will be crucial in realizing their vision, with the company aiming to raise a total of $10 million in the following year and $20 million by 2025.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post

Related Posts

New Apple Security Updates Patch Zero-Day Vulnerabilities
News

New Apple Security Updates Patch Zero-Day Vulnerabilities

by Josepha Wolters | 23 September 2023
Pitch Deck Teardown: Unveiling Transcend’s $20M Series B Funding Round Deck
News

Pitch Deck Teardown: Unveiling Transcend’s $20M Series B Funding Round Deck

by Anni Addison | 23 September 2023
Bluesky Surges In Popularity As Elon Musk Introduces Subscription Fee For X Users
News

Bluesky Surges In Popularity As Elon Musk Introduces Subscription Fee For X Users

by Corabel Eberle | 23 September 2023
AquaLith Revolutionizes Battery Technology To Address US Battery Material Shortage
News

AquaLith Revolutionizes Battery Technology To Address US Battery Material Shortage

by Carie Crain | 23 September 2023
Google’s Parisa Tabriz On Strengthening Security Measures To Combat Hackers
News

Google’s Parisa Tabriz On Strengthening Security Measures To Combat Hackers

by Cami Mejias | 23 September 2023
Microsoft Bing Enhances Personalized Answers, Adds Support For DALLE-E 3, And Watermarked AI Images
News

Microsoft Bing Enhances Personalized Answers, Adds Support For DALLE-E 3, And Watermarked AI Images

by Ronica Abrahamson | 23 September 2023
Falcomm Secures $4 Million Funding To Revolutionize Power Amplifiers And Challenge Industry Giants
News

Falcomm Secures $4 Million Funding To Revolutionize Power Amplifiers And Challenge Industry Giants

by Cosetta Brim | 23 September 2023
Microsoft’s SwiftKey Keyboard App Gets AI-Powered Enhancements
News

Microsoft’s SwiftKey Keyboard App Gets AI-Powered Enhancements

by Celestia Westover | 23 September 2023

Recent Stories

New Apple Security Updates Patch Zero-Day Vulnerabilities
News

New Apple Security Updates Patch Zero-Day Vulnerabilities

by Carie Crain | 23 September 2023
Bluesky Surges In Popularity As Elon Musk Introduces Subscription Fee For X Users
News

Bluesky Surges In Popularity As Elon Musk Introduces Subscription Fee For X Users

by Carie Crain | 23 September 2023
Pitch Deck Teardown: Unveiling Transcend’s $20M Series B Funding Round Deck
News

Pitch Deck Teardown: Unveiling Transcend’s $20M Series B Funding Round Deck

by Carie Crain | 23 September 2023
AquaLith Revolutionizes Battery Technology To Address US Battery Material Shortage
News

AquaLith Revolutionizes Battery Technology To Address US Battery Material Shortage

by Carie Crain | 23 September 2023
How To Download Music To Note 5
How To Download Music

How To Download Music To Note 5

by Carie Crain | 23 September 2023
How To Download Music To A Samsung Galaxy S4
How To Download Music

How To Download Music To A Samsung Galaxy S4

by Carie Crain | 23 September 2023
How To Download Music On Samsung Galaxy S5
How To Download Music

How To Download Music On Samsung Galaxy S5

by Carie Crain | 23 September 2023
How To Download Free Music On Samsung Galaxy S3
How To Download Music

How To Download Free Music On Samsung Galaxy S3

by Carie Crain | 23 September 2023