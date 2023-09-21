new-quantum-technology-startup-qruise-aims-to-automate-quantum-device-development

A German startup called Qruise is aiming to transform the way quantum computers are developed by utilizing artificial intelligence (AI) technology. Qruise, a spinoff of Forschungszentrum Jülich, a renowned national research institute, has developed an AI-powered software that acts as a “machine learning physicist.” The software is designed to perform tasks typically handled by junior physicists in quantum laboratories, with the aim of enhancing the predictive power of simulations in quantum hardware development.

Key Takeaway Qruise is leveraging AI to address the challenges in quantum device development. By combining simulation technology and experimental data, their platform aims to enhance the predictive capabilities of simulations, ultimately accelerating the progress in quantum computing.

Closing the Gap between Design and Performance

Lack of predictive power in simulations at the design stage is a major challenge in the development of quantum hardware. Qruise aims to bridge this gap by combining simulation technology with experimental data obtained from quantum hardware. Scientists using Qruise’s platform can select a set of experimental data and create a “digital twin” of the experiment in simulation. Through iterative virtual experiments, the software optimizes the parameters and controls of the hardware.

Creating a Predictive Simulation System

The ultimate goal of Qruise is to develop a system that can read scientific papers, recreate the results in simulation, and implement them in real-world experiments with quantum devices. By collaborating with human domain experts in the lab, Qruise’s platform generates highly detailed predictive simulations of the system. These simulations provide insights into areas for improvement in subsequent iterations of the device, leading to enhanced overall performance.

Early Success and Future Plans

Despite being founded in late 2021, Qruise has already secured a grant from the Helmholtz Validation Fund and has formulated a go-to-market strategy to tackle device design challenges related to quantum control. While currently in the beta testing stage at undisclosed labs, the startup is confident in its capabilities and claims to have three years of runway with its current burn rate. With the growing interest in quantum technology, Qruise intends to revolutionize quantum device development with its AI-powered platform.