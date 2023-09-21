Newsnews
News

New Git Repository Gitness Launched By Harness

Written by: Clarita Eagle | Published: 21 September 2023
new-git-repository-gitness-launched-by-harness
News

Harness, the software delivery platform founded by Jyoti Bansal, has announced the launch of Gitness, an open-source Git repository. While Harness has been providing continuous code deployment and other services, it has never offered its own Git repositories until now. Gitness aims to simplify the Git repository landscape, which has become crowded and complex in recent years.

Key Takeaway

Harness has launched Gitness, an open-source Git repository, aiming to simplify and streamline the Git repository landscape. Gitness provides a simple and lightweight alternative to existing Git repository services and seamlessly integrates with Harness’ CI/CD system and other tools. The launch also includes additional modules such as an internal developer platform and an infrastructure as code management service.

Simplifying Git Repository Services

According to Bansal, current Git repository services have become too complicated and bloated. Gitness, on the other hand, can be easily set up on the smallest virtual machine or a developer’s laptop in just a few minutes. The system seamlessly integrates with Harness’ CI/CD system and other tools, making it a user-friendly option for developers.

Bansal also highlighted that Gitness incorporates artificial intelligence (AI) functions right from the start. Currently, enhanced search features and AI-infused tooling for code reviews and other core features are included. Harness had the advantage of building this service from scratch, allowing them to prioritize simplicity and ease of use.

The Transition to Gitness

Harness has been working on Gitness for a few years, and most of the company’s 350 developers have already switched to the Harness Code Repository, which is based on Gitness. The migration process is designed to be seamless, especially for developers already familiar with using Git from the command line. Harness has also created a graphical user interface that resembles GitHub, minimizing the cognitive load of the transition.

Additional Features and Modules

In addition to Gitness, Harness is also launching a few additional modules to its platform. One of them is an internal developer platform based on Spotify’s Backstage open-source framework. This platform aims to enhance developer portals and provide a centralized space for developer resources. The other new module is the Harness Infrastructure as Code Management (IaCM) service, which enables companies to manage their infrastructure as code. It includes features such as drift detection to ensure infrastructure compliance and security.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post

Related Posts

True Anomaly Secures $17.4 Million Contract From U.S. Space Force For Advanced Space Domain Awareness Technology
News

True Anomaly Secures $17.4 Million Contract From U.S. Space Force For Advanced Space Domain Awareness Technology

by Stafani Carmack | 21 September 2023
Cisco Announces $28B Acquisition Of Splunk, Expanding Its Security And Observability Capabilities
News

Cisco Announces $28B Acquisition Of Splunk, Expanding Its Security And Observability Capabilities

by Karmen Hylton | 21 September 2023
New Feature “Dream Screen” Coming To YouTube Shorts
News

New Feature “Dream Screen” Coming To YouTube Shorts

by Lusa Confer | 21 September 2023
New Git Repository Gitness Launched By Harness
News

New Git Repository Gitness Launched By Harness

by Clarita Eagle | 21 September 2023
A New Era Of Autonomous Trucking: Waabi And Uber Freight Join Forces
News

A New Era Of Autonomous Trucking: Waabi And Uber Freight Join Forces

by Alyssa Tudor | 21 September 2023
New Feature Introduces AI-Powered Image Recognition For Indian Food Tracking
News

New Feature Introduces AI-Powered Image Recognition For Indian Food Tracking

by Tobe Mccurry | 21 September 2023
Poland Investigates OpenAI’s ChatGPT Over GDPR Complaint
News

Poland Investigates OpenAI’s ChatGPT Over GDPR Complaint

by Murial Huck | 21 September 2023
MakersHub Launches MakersHub Pay To Streamline Accounts Payable For Construction Companies
News

MakersHub Launches MakersHub Pay To Streamline Accounts Payable For Construction Companies

by Bette Chaves | 21 September 2023

Recent Stories

True Anomaly Secures $17.4 Million Contract From U.S. Space Force For Advanced Space Domain Awareness Technology
News

True Anomaly Secures $17.4 Million Contract From U.S. Space Force For Advanced Space Domain Awareness Technology

by Clarita Eagle | 21 September 2023
New Git Repository Gitness Launched By Harness
News

New Git Repository Gitness Launched By Harness

by Clarita Eagle | 21 September 2023
New Feature “Dream Screen” Coming To YouTube Shorts
News

New Feature “Dream Screen” Coming To YouTube Shorts

by Clarita Eagle | 21 September 2023
Cisco Announces $28B Acquisition Of Splunk, Expanding Its Security And Observability Capabilities
News

Cisco Announces $28B Acquisition Of Splunk, Expanding Its Security And Observability Capabilities

by Clarita Eagle | 21 September 2023
How Long Does A Zoom Court Hearing Last
TECHNOLOGY

How Long Does A Zoom Court Hearing Last

by Clarita Eagle | 21 September 2023
How To Zoom In On Imovie
TECHNOLOGY

How To Zoom In On Imovie

by Clarita Eagle | 21 September 2023
What Is Zoom Rooms
TECHNOLOGY

What Is Zoom Rooms

by Clarita Eagle | 21 September 2023
How To Zoom Out On A Picture Already Taken
TECHNOLOGY

How To Zoom Out On A Picture Already Taken

by Clarita Eagle | 21 September 2023