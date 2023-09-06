Newsnews
News

New Funding Fuels Arduino’s Expansion Into Enterprise Market

Written by: Katherina Rutherford | Published: 7 September 2023
new-funding-fuels-arduinos-expansion-into-enterprise-market
News

Arduino, known for its microcontrollers and its strong presence in the DIY community, has secured $22 million in fresh funding to support its expansion into the enterprise market. This new funding comes as a continuation of the company’s Series B funding round, led by CDP Venture Capital and Anzu Partners, and follows last year’s $32 million funding announcement.

Key Takeaway

Arduino secures $22 million in additional funding to support its expansion into the enterprise market. The company aims to provide more sophisticated products and solutions that meet the needs of corporate clients. This funding will also enable Arduino to expand its operations in the U.S. and Europe, including Italy where most of its manufacturing is done.

Meeting the Needs of the Enterprise Market

With this funding, Arduino aims to cater to the needs of corporate clients who are looking to build products at scale. CEO Fabio Violante acknowledges the shift in expectations between hobbyists and enterprise customers, stating that “we built the foundation of a different go-to-market organization within Arduino that is dedicated to professional customers.”

Arduino’s previous products were primarily designed for rapid prototyping and were not suited for complex tasks. However, with their expanded range of more sophisticated products, sensors, and microcontroller boards, the company aims to provide solutions that meet the requirements of the enterprise market.

Expanding Presence and Manufacturing

Aside from R&D investments and enhancing its go-to-market strategy, Arduino plans to use the funding to expand its operations in the United States and Europe, including its native Italy where most of its manufacturing takes place. The company recently opened offices in Austin and Chicago, positioning itself well in light of increasing pressure, such as the CHIPS Act in the U.S. and the EU Cybersecurity Act, to use local components and manufacture locally.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post

Related Posts

China Implements Ban On IPhones For Government Officials
News

China Implements Ban On IPhones For Government Officials

by Nerita Ruvalcaba | 7 September 2023
MetaMask Introduces Crypto Cash-Out To PayPal And Banks, But Fees Could Be High
News

MetaMask Introduces Crypto Cash-Out To PayPal And Banks, But Fees Could Be High

by Katie Odonnell | 7 September 2023
New Funding Fuels Arduino’s Expansion Into Enterprise Market
News

New Funding Fuels Arduino’s Expansion Into Enterprise Market

by Katherina Rutherford | 7 September 2023
X Introduces Community Notes For Videos: Adding Context To Clips
News

X Introduces Community Notes For Videos: Adding Context To Clips

by Elysha Abarca | 7 September 2023
Intuit Unveils AI-Powered Digital Assistant For Small Businesses And Consumers
News

Intuit Unveils AI-Powered Digital Assistant For Small Businesses And Consumers

by Merlina Lachance | 7 September 2023
Firstcard Raises Seed Funding To Help College Students Build Better Credit
News

Firstcard Raises Seed Funding To Help College Students Build Better Credit

by Maude Peraza | 7 September 2023
Google Introduces “The Play Report” To Enhance App Discovery On Play Store
News

Google Introduces “The Play Report” To Enhance App Discovery On Play Store

by Clarine Keefer | 7 September 2023
New Solution Simplifies Startup Shutdown Process And Raises $1.5M In Funding Within 24 Hours
News

New Solution Simplifies Startup Shutdown Process And Raises $1.5M In Funding Within 24 Hours

by Alberta Keeler | 7 September 2023

Recent Stories

China Implements Ban On IPhones For Government Officials
News

China Implements Ban On IPhones For Government Officials

by Katherina Rutherford | 7 September 2023
New Funding Fuels Arduino’s Expansion Into Enterprise Market
News

New Funding Fuels Arduino’s Expansion Into Enterprise Market

by Katherina Rutherford | 7 September 2023
MetaMask Introduces Crypto Cash-Out To PayPal And Banks, But Fees Could Be High
News

MetaMask Introduces Crypto Cash-Out To PayPal And Banks, But Fees Could Be High

by Katherina Rutherford | 7 September 2023
X Introduces Community Notes For Videos: Adding Context To Clips
News

X Introduces Community Notes For Videos: Adding Context To Clips

by Katherina Rutherford | 7 September 2023
Firstcard Raises Seed Funding To Help College Students Build Better Credit
News

Firstcard Raises Seed Funding To Help College Students Build Better Credit

by Katherina Rutherford | 7 September 2023
Intuit Unveils AI-Powered Digital Assistant For Small Businesses And Consumers
News

Intuit Unveils AI-Powered Digital Assistant For Small Businesses And Consumers

by Katherina Rutherford | 7 September 2023
New Solution Simplifies Startup Shutdown Process And Raises $1.5M In Funding Within 24 Hours
News

New Solution Simplifies Startup Shutdown Process And Raises $1.5M In Funding Within 24 Hours

by Katherina Rutherford | 7 September 2023
Google Introduces “The Play Report” To Enhance App Discovery On Play Store
News

Google Introduces “The Play Report” To Enhance App Discovery On Play Store

by Katherina Rutherford | 7 September 2023