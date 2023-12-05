Newsnews
New EV: Fiat 500e Takes A Different Approach Compared To The Cybertruck

Written by: Allix Alston | Published: 6 December 2023
Last week, Tesla made headlines with its highly anticipated Cybertruck and Cyberbeast releases. In contrast, Fiat’s new 500e electric vehicle offers a refreshing contrast to these larger, more powerful models.

Key Takeaway

The Fiat 500e, set to launch in North America in 2024, offers a stark contrast to the Tesla Cybertruck. With its smaller size, affordability, and focus on urban mobility, the Fiat 500e provides an eco-friendly alternative that serves the needs of dense city environments.

Affordable and Environmentally Friendly

Despite its smaller size, the Fiat 500e is set to make a big impact when it arrives in North America next year. Owned by Stellantis, Fiat plans to introduce this popular electric vehicle to the region after its successful launch in Europe in 2020.

Stellantis, in its announcement, revealed more details about the upcoming 2024 North American version of the Fiat 500e. It confirmed that the vehicle will be available in the first quarter of 2024, starting with a special edition “Product Red” model developed in collaboration with an AIDS-fighting group cofounded by U2’s Bono.

While there were speculations about alternative business models like subscriptions or car-sharing, Stellantis made no mention of them. Instead, they focused on the introduction of the Fiat 500e to North American showrooms.

The Fiat 500e stands out from the Cybertruck in many aspects. Weighing only 3,000 pounds, the 500e’s Red edition offers a range of 149 miles with a starting price of $32,500. In contrast, the Cybertruck, weighing 6,843 pounds, boasts an estimated 320-mile range but comes with a hefty price tag of $99,990. These differences highlight the contrasting strategies of the two automakers.

Focusing on Efficiency and Urban Mobility

While the Fiat 500e’s small size and limited range might not impress everyone in the North American market, there are clear advantages when it comes to climate impact and urban mobility. Smaller cars like the 500e demand less energy and fewer materials to manufacture, making them more environmentally friendly overall.

Fiat recognizes this and is positioning the 500e as a solution for dense cities with narrow roadways. Unlike the larger Cybertruck, the 500e is designed to fit perfectly into the European cityscape Fiat originally tailored it for.

In addition to the Red edition, Fiat plans to gradually introduce other variants of the 500e in North America. While no specific timeline was provided, the automaker emphasized that each variant will be available in limited quantities, ensuring that the vehicle remains fresh and interesting for consumers.

