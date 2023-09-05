New Android Updates From Google: Zoom And Webex Support In Cars

Google is set to roll out exciting new updates for its Android apps in the upcoming quarterly release. One notable addition is the support for Zoom and Webex on Android Auto, allowing users to seamlessly join calls and check their schedules using their car’s display. The company unveiled this feature in May and is now ready to implement it, ensuring that calls can be managed easily via Android Auto, with the added convenience of muting the microphone.

Google is also introducing a new Assistant widget that provides timely updates at a glance. Users can expect to receive weather alerts, travel updates, and upcoming event reminders conveniently through this widget. The goal is to enhance the user experience by presenting relevant and valuable information in a concise and accessible manner.

In addition, Google is making improvements to its Lookout app, which serves as a visual assistant for visually impaired users. With the latest update, users will be able to ask questions about photos using their voice. This feature, previously available to a select group of users during closed beta testing in May, will now be accessible to all users. By leveraging AI technology, Lookout will provide more detailed descriptions of pictures and engage in interactive conversations.

Google is committed to expanding the accessibility of its apps, as demonstrated by the addition of support for 11 more languages in Lookout. Japanese, Korean, and Chinese are among the languages that will now be supported, allowing a wider range of users to benefit from this visual assistance app.

Furthermore, the update to Google Wallet introduces a new photo import feature. Users can now upload photos of their gym memberships, library cards, or other items with barcodes or QR codes to digitize them. This functionality adds convenience and organization to the app, making it even more user-friendly.

For those interested in fitness and sleep tracking, Google’s update allows integration with Fitbit and Google Fit data in the morning routine. By incorporating sleep statistics, such as hours slept and sleep start time, into the Assistant’s routine, users can receive personalized insights about their sleep quality and patterns by simply saying, “Hey Google, good morning.”

Lastly, Google has unveiled a redesigned Android branding, featuring an updated typeface and the bugdroid logo. This visual refresh aligns with the company’s commitment to ongoing innovation and user-centric design.

With these exciting updates, Google continues to enhance Android’s functionality and usability, catering to the evolving needs of its users. Whether it’s improving accessibility for visually impaired individuals or integrating popular apps into the Android Auto experience, Google remains at the forefront of innovation in the mobile technology landscape.