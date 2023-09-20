New AI ‘Co-Pilot’ For Healthcare Clinicians Raises $60M In Funding

Copenhagen-based startup Corti has secured $60 million in a Series B funding round led by Prosus Ventures and Atomico. With previous investors Eurazeo, EIFO, and Chr. Augustinus Fabrikker also participating, the company aims to expand its AI assistant, which supports healthcare clinicians in real-time patient assessments.

Enhancing Healthcare Through Artificial Intelligence

Corti’s AI assistant, described as an “AI co-pilot,” assists healthcare professionals in various aspects of patient care. Its features include triaging during patient interactions, documenting the entire interaction, providing real-time analysis to guide decision-making, offering second opinions, and delivering post-meeting notes for improvement and clinician training.

The startup has witnessed significant growth in customers and usage, with 100 million patients now benefitting from its services annually. Corti’s tools claim to improve accuracy in outcome predictions by up to 40% and administrative task completion speed by 90%. Its customers include emergency services in Seattle, Boston, and Sweden, as well as hospitals and other medical services.

Building Its Own AI Models

Corti has taken a unique approach by developing its own AI models and components, without employing medical experts in-house. The company’s co-founders, CTO Lars Maaløe and CEO Andreas Cleve, along with former co-founder Michael Boesen, leverage their experience in building productivity tools for medical professionals and AI research and development to build and refine the platform.

This approach aims to eliminate bias in the system and ensure responsible and unbiased AI-assisted healthcare. By bringing in external researchers to test and contribute to the development of the platform, Corti enhances its intelligence and responsiveness.

The Growing Acceptance of AI in Healthcare

The acceptance of AI in healthcare has significantly increased in recent years, with initiatives like OpenAI’s GPT-3 driving the exploration of AI “co-pilots.” While initial resistance and concerns about job replacement existed, the industry has come to recognize the potential of AI in improving healthcare efficiency and outcomes.

However, it’s important to address concerns about accuracy and reliance on AI-driven data and analysis. While AI can offer significant advancements, it should be viewed as a tool to augment human expertise rather than replace it.