Onera Health Raises $32M To Revolutionize Sleep Studies

Onera Health, a pioneering startup in the field of sleep diagnostic and monitoring technology, has successfully secured €30 million ($32 million) in a Series C funding round. This significant investment is a testament to the growing importance of sleep-related healthcare solutions in today’s society.

Key Takeaway Onera Health secures $32 million in funding to advance its clinical-grade sleep diagnostic and monitoring technology, revolutionizing the approach to conducting sleep studies and addressing the impact of sleep disorders on public health.

Revolutionizing Sleep Studies

Onera Health has developed a clinical-grade solution that enables clinicians to conduct comprehensive sleep studies with utmost convenience. The company’s innovative approach has garnered regulatory clearance from esteemed institutions such as the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in the U.S., setting it apart from the plethora of existing sleep-tracking aids in the market.

The core offering of Onera Health is its end-to-end “polysomnography-as-a-service,” which empowers healthcare professionals to seamlessly conduct sleep studies directly in patients’ homes. This approach not only enhances accessibility to essential healthcare services but also ensures accurate and reliable results.

Streamlined Process

Upon the clinician’s request, Onera Health dispatches the necessary sensors to the patient, who then follows simple instructions to connect the devices. These wireless sensors are strategically placed on the forehead, upper chest, abdominal area, and lower leg, facilitating a comprehensive and non-intrusive sleep study.

Once the data is collected, the patient returns the hardware to Onera Health, where it is meticulously processed in the company’s cloud infrastructure. Subsequently, a detailed report is generated for the clinician’s assessment, enabling informed decision-making and personalized patient care.

Future Endeavors

Having raised a total of €55 million since its inception in 2017, Onera Health is poised for significant expansion and innovation. The recent Series C funding, co-led by EQT Life Sciences and Gimv, will propel the company’s efforts to obtain regulatory clearance for its advanced PSG system in the U.S. and Europe.

Onera Health’s ambitious plans include the enhancement of its PSG system and geographical expansion to cater to a broader demographic. By prioritizing research and development, customer success, and global outreach, the company aims to address the pressing needs of millions affected by sleep disorders.