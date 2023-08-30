MFast Raises $6 Million In Series A Funding To Expand Financial Services Access In Vietnam

MFast, a leading player in the financial services distribution network in Vietnam, has secured $6 million in its recent Series A funding round. The investment was led by Wavemaker Partners, with participation from new investors Finnoventure Fund I and Headline Asia, as well as existing backers. This funding brings MFast’s total raised since its launch to $10 million. The company aims to bridge the gap in financial services access for rural communities in Vietnam, where most banks and institutions primarily operate in urban areas.

Empowering Rural Communities with Financial Services

With a significant portion of Vietnam’s population residing in rural areas, limited access to financial services has been a persistent challenge. MFast aims to address this issue by providing loans, insurance, and access to high-ticket items like home appliances through its extensive network of 160,000 active agents operating in tier 2 and tier 3 cities throughout Vietnam. The company has already served over a million users in the country.

By partnering with financial institutions like UOB, SHBFinance, and TPBank, MFast enables its agents to offer services such as opening bank accounts, applying for loans, and purchasing insurance. The company’s agent app functions as a “mini-CRM,” facilitating efficient and seamless interactions between agents and customers.

Expansion Plans and Technological Innovations

Supported by its recent funding, MFast plans to broaden its operations in Vietnam and expand to other countries, starting with the Philippines in the coming year. The company aims to roll out new features, including its Agent360 profile portal, credit scoring engine, AI fraud detector, and an end-user app, through its proprietary technology.

The MFast team recognizes the power of technology in facilitating its agent network’s efficiency and enhancing the end-user experience. By capturing data on user demographics, preferences, and financial status, MFast is developing a credit scoring engine, sales engine, and product development strategy that includes exclusive offerings.

Proud Partnership and Future Growth

Wavemaker Partners, the leading investor in MFast’s Series A funding round, expressed confidence in the company’s potential for growth. With its strong agent base and initial focus on financial products, MFast has achieved impressive results. The investment from Wavemaker Partners will further support MFast’s expansion plans and bolster the company as it enters its next phase of growth.

MFast’s mission of providing accessible financial services to underserved communities in Vietnam aligns with the broader goal of fostering financial inclusion. With its innovative approach, expanding agent network, and strategic partnerships, MFast is well-positioned to make a significant impact and improve financial accessibility for individuals in rural areas.