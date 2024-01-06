Newsnews
Korean Micromobility Startup Gbike Eyes Acquisition Before 2025 IPO

Written by: Delphinia Barefoot | Published: 6 January 2024
While micromobility companies globally face challenges, Gbike, a Seoul-based shared e-scooters and e-bikes operator, is preparing for its 2025 IPO and evaluating potential acquisitions to expand its market presence.

Key Takeaway

Gbike, a Korean micromobility startup, is strategically pursuing acquisitions in the industry to bolster its market position ahead of its 2025 IPO. With a focus on technological innovation, international expansion, and vertical integration, Gbike aims to solidify its presence in the evolving micromobility landscape.

Gbike’s Acquisition Strategy

Gbike’s CEO, Walter Yoon, revealed that the company is in discussions regarding the acquisition of three to five targets in the micromobility industry. The acquisitions aim to enhance Gbike’s market share before its planned IPO in early 2025.

Financial Performance and Expansion

Having closed its Series C funding round at $9.1 million, Gbike has demonstrated profitability, reporting an EBITDA of $40 million and revenue of $13.7 million in 2022. The company anticipates a 25% revenue increase in 2023, reaching around $50 million.

Technological Innovations

Gbike’s vision to revolutionize the micromobility ecosystem through battery-swapping infrastructure has garnered investor support. The company aims to build 4,000 battery-swapping stations across South Korea by 2030 and plans to allow other personal mobility manufacturers to adopt its battery system.

Competitive Advantages

Gbike’s vertical integration allows it to manufacture its own vehicles, including e-scooters, e-bikes, and batteries. Additionally, the company’s integrated operation team sets it apart from competitors, facilitating efficient communication and performance optimization.

International Expansion

While Gbike primarily focuses on South Korea and Southeast Asia, it has expanded its electric mobility service to Thailand and plans to launch in Vietnam. The company is also testing the U.S. market, with operations in Memphis, Tennessee, LA, and Guam.


