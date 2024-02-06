Newsnews
News

Meta Introduces New Updates To Help Teens Combat Sextortion

Written by: Allene Toner | Published: 7 February 2024
meta-introduces-new-updates-to-help-teens-combat-sextortion
News

Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, has announced new updates and efforts to assist teenagers in combating sextortion on its platforms. The company revealed its expanded availability of Take It Down, an online tool designed to prevent the spread of non-consensual intimate imagery. This tool, financed and operated by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC), is now available in 25 languages, marking a significant expansion from its initial launch in English and Spanish last year. Meta has also updated its Sextortion hub with new guidance and is set to launch a global campaign to raise awareness about sextortion.

Key Takeaway

Meta’s new updates and efforts aim to empower teens in combating sextortion on its platforms. The expanded availability of Take It Down in 25 languages, updated guidance, and the upcoming global campaign reflect Meta’s commitment to addressing online safety concerns for young users.

Take It Down: Empowering Teens

Take It Down is a crucial tool that enables teens to take back control of their personal intimate photos and prevents ex-partners and scammers from spreading them online. It allows individuals under 18, as well as parents or trusted adults, to submit a unique hash of the image or video to NCMEC. This digital fingerprint is used to locate and remove copies of the content, thereby preventing its future dissemination. Notably, teens are only required to submit the hash, rather than the intimate image or video itself. The tool is now available in 25 languages, including Hindi, Chinese, French, German, and many others, making it more accessible to a global audience.

Updated Guidance and Global Campaign

In addition to the expanded availability of Take It Down, Meta has updated its Sextortion hub with new guidance for teens on how to take back control if they become targets of sextortion. This includes advice for parents on supporting their teens in such situations. Furthermore, the company is launching a global campaign to raise awareness about these scams and educate teens and parents on preventive measures. Meta will collaborate with safety organizations and creators to amplify the reach of this campaign.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post

Related Posts

Pinterest Introduces Innovative Body Type Technology To Enhance Search Inclusivity
News

Pinterest Introduces Innovative Body Type Technology To Enhance Search Inclusivity

by Hillary Betancourt | 7 September 2023
9 Amazing Virtual Reality Game for 2024
TECH REVIEWS

9 Amazing Virtual Reality Game for 2024

by Aurelie Gaudet | 22 August 2023
15 Amazing Coding For Teens for 2024
TECH REVIEWS

15 Amazing Coding For Teens for 2024

by Lisha Francois | 20 September 2023
Instagram Threads Preparing To Launch Trending Topics Feature In Battle With X
News

Instagram Threads Preparing To Launch Trending Topics Feature In Battle With X

by Cynthia Barksdale | 10 October 2023
12 Best Gosumos™ Remote Control Augmented Reality Stickers for 2024
TECH REVIEWS

12 Best Gosumos™ Remote Control Augmented Reality Stickers for 2024

by Fifi Rosario | 18 October 2023
Deepfake Election Risks Highlighted By EU, Calls For More Generative AI Safeguards
News

Deepfake Election Risks Highlighted By EU, Calls For More Generative AI Safeguards

by Morgana Deyoung | 27 September 2023
42 States File Lawsuit Against Meta Over Kids’ Mental Health Concerns
News

42 States File Lawsuit Against Meta Over Kids’ Mental Health Concerns

by Sarena Brothers | 26 October 2023
Bluesky Surges In Popularity As Elon Musk Introduces Subscription Fee For X Users
News

Bluesky Surges In Popularity As Elon Musk Introduces Subscription Fee For X Users

by Corabel Eberle | 23 September 2023

Recent Stories

Diablo Immortal How To Sell On Market
GAMING

Diablo Immortal How To Sell On Market

by Allene Toner | 7 February 2024
What To Do In Diablo 3 After Story
GAMING

What To Do In Diablo 3 After Story

by Allene Toner | 7 February 2024
Mastering The Hard Reset Process For Realme C2
Mobile Devices

Mastering The Hard Reset Process For Realme C2

by Allene Toner | 7 February 2024
Restoring Defaults: Factory Resetting Realme 5 Pro
Mobile Devices

Restoring Defaults: Factory Resetting Realme 5 Pro

by Allene Toner | 7 February 2024
Rooting Your Realme Phone: A Step-by-Step Tutorial
Mobile Devices

Rooting Your Realme Phone: A Step-by-Step Tutorial

by Allene Toner | 7 February 2024
Capturing Screenshots: Realme C11 Step-by-Step Guide
Mobile Devices

Capturing Screenshots: Realme C11 Step-by-Step Guide

by Allene Toner | 7 February 2024
Exploring Realme Data Transfer Times: What You Can Anticipate
Mobile Devices

Exploring Realme Data Transfer Times: What You Can Anticipate

by Allene Toner | 7 February 2024
Updating Realme System Apps – Stepwise Instructions
Mobile Devices

Updating Realme System Apps – Stepwise Instructions

by Allene Toner | 7 February 2024