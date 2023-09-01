logicmonitor-customers-at-risk-of-hacking-due-to-default-passwords

LogicMonitor, a prominent network security company, recently experienced a security incident that has impacted some of its customers. The breach occurred as a result of the company’s practice of assigning default passwords to its users. These passwords were weak and easily exploitable, posing a significant risk to the affected customers.

A spokesperson for LogicMonitor, Jesica Church, acknowledged the security incident in a statement, stating that the company is actively working with affected customers to mitigate any potential damage. However, the spokesperson did not disclose further details about the incident at this time.

Default Passwords Leave Customers Vulnerable

The breach occurred because, until recently, LogicMonitor employed default passwords for user accounts. These passwords typically followed a pattern such as “Welcome@” accompanied by a short numerical sequence. This practice made it easier for hackers to gain unauthorized access to customer accounts and potentially launch ransomware attacks on systems being monitored by LogicMonitor.

According to sources familiar with the incident, LogicMonitor did not require users to change these default passwords or set them to expire until this week. This oversight left customers vulnerable to potential breaches and compromised system security.

In an email notification sent to one of LogicMonitor’s customers, the company alerted them to a possible breach resulting from the exposed usernames and passwords. The email emphasized the risk of a ransomware attack, should unauthorized access occur. The proactive outreach by LogicMonitor suggests an effort to address the issue promptly and protect their customers.

Implications of the Breach

The consequences of the breach have already been felt by some customers. Reports indicate that a breached company lost over 400 systems due to a ransomware attack that exploited the weak default password provided by LogicMonitor.

LogicMonitor, known for its software-as-a-service platform that offers network infrastructure visibility, monitors billions of metrics daily across millions of active devices. The company boasts over 100,000 users in 30 countries.

Key Takeaway LogicMonitor customers are urged to immediately change their default passwords to ensure their accounts remain secure. The security incident underscores the importance of implementing strong and unique passwords for all online accounts to mitigate the risk of unauthorized access and potential data breaches.

If you are a LogicMonitor customer affected by this incident, we encourage you to reach out to us and share your experience. For secure communication, you can contact Lorenzo Franceschi-Bicchierai via Signal at +1 917 257 1382 or through Telegram and Wire at @lorenzofb. Alternatively, you can email lorenzo@techcrunch.com or use TechCrunch’s SecureDrop service for anonymous communication.