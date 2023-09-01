lidl-recalls-paw-patrol-snacks-due-to-inappropriate-website-display

Grocery retailer Lidl has issued an urgent recall for Paw Patrol snacks following the discovery of explicit content on the website listed on the products’ packaging. The supermarket chain, known for its global presence with over 12,000 stores, is advising customers in the United Kingdom to return the affected snacks for a full refund.

Recalled Products and Warning Notice

The snacks affected by the recall include the Paw Patrol Yummy Bakes and Paw Patrol Mini Biscotti, which are typically recommended for children aged two and above. Lidl’s recall notice, dated August 22nd and available in a PDF format, reveals that the packaging of these products contains a compromised web address that leads to content unsuitable for child consumption.

The supermarket emphasizes that customers should refrain from accessing the URL and encourages them to return the product to the nearest store for a complete refund.

Key Takeaway Lidl has issued a recall for Paw Patrol snacks due to explicit content being displayed on the web address listed on the product packaging. Customers are advised to return the snacks for a full refund.

Possible Cause and Website Status

The exact cause and method of the website compromise have not been disclosed by Lidl. However, an investigation by TechCrunch suggests that the web domain mentioned on the packaging may have expired. Currently, when accessing the desktop version of the website, appykidsco.com, users are greeted with either a blank page containing a Chinese message with search engine keywords or an error message. However, when accessed from a smaller screen device, such as a phone, the website displays ads containing explicit and pornographic images.

This practice of displaying ads to generate revenue on expired domains or pages with no content is not uncommon among web hosts.

Details of the Website and Manufacturer

Public internet records indicate that the domain is registered to an individual based in Lianyungang, China. An archived version of the website reveals that it was previously associated with the manufacturer of the Paw Patrol products, specifically a sub-brand named Appy Kids Co., which fell under the umbrella of Appy Food & Drinks.

Records from Companies House, a UK government agency responsible for maintaining registers of companies, show that Appy Food and Drinks was dissolved in June 2022.

For more technology news, including information on LogicMonitor customer hacks and the takedown of the Qakbot botnet by the FBI, visit TechCrunch.