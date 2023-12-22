Newsnews
News

Lawrence Livermore National Lab Conducts Simulation For Nuclear Asteroid Deflection

Written by: Darice Monroy | Published: 22 December 2023
lawrence-livermore-national-lab-conducts-simulation-for-nuclear-asteroid-deflection
News

Lawrence Livermore National Lab recently conducted a detailed simulation of a nuclear deflection scenario, reminiscent of the plot in the 1998 space disaster film “Armageddon.” The research, led by Mary Burkey, aims to explore the practicality and effectiveness of using nuclear explosive devices to deflect incoming asteroids.

Key Takeaway

The simulation conducted by Lawrence Livermore National Lab sheds light on the complexities and potential effectiveness of nuclear asteroid deflection, paving the way for further research in planetary defense.

Challenges of Nuclear Deflection

The simulation revealed that a nuclear deflection must be executed with precision to avoid the potential scenario depicted in “Armageddon,” where fragments of the asteroid could still impact Earth, leading to widespread devastation. The complexity of an asteroid’s structure and material properties poses significant challenges in accurately simulating the energy deposition required for nuclear deflection.

Computational Complexity

The simulation process is computationally intensive, requiring weeks to run on hundreds of CPUs. It involves intricate particle transport within a full radiation-hydrodynamics code and detailed material models. The simulation also addresses the propagation and interaction of X-rays, the primary energy output of a nuclear explosion, with an asteroid’s surface.

Insights from the Simulation

The simulation provides a comprehensive understanding of the microsecond-by-microsecond dynamics following a nuclear impact on an asteroid. The findings offer valuable insights for further large-scale studies on asteroid deflection using nuclear mitigation.

Future Implications

The completion of the energy deposition model opens avenues for extensive studies using large-scale hydrodynamic codes. The team emphasizes the need for in-depth investigations into various factors such as material distribution, asteroid rotation, irregular shapes, and gravitational effects to enhance the understanding of deflection missions’ outcomes. Additionally, the team advocates for faster-running simulations tailored to specific threats, potentially leveraging machine learning for expeditious response strategies.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post

Related Posts

When Will Dont Look Up Be On Netflix
TECHNOLOGY

When Will Dont Look Up Be On Netflix

by Lillian Peavy | 6 August 2023
SpaceX’s Falcon Heavy Launches NASA Psyche Mission To Metal Asteroid
News

SpaceX’s Falcon Heavy Launches NASA Psyche Mission To Metal Asteroid

by Allie Braswell | 14 October 2023
New Defense Startup Castelion Aims To Mass Produce Hypersonic Weapons
News

New Defense Startup Castelion Aims To Mass Produce Hypersonic Weapons

by Amye Saad | 6 October 2023
How Do I Know If Cybersecurity Is For Me
TECHNOLOGY

How Do I Know If Cybersecurity Is For Me

by Valera Knox | 12 September 2023
How To Get Into Cybersecurity
TECHNOLOGY

How To Get Into Cybersecurity

by Olia Winter | 12 September 2023
New Quantum Technology Startup Qruise Aims To Automate Quantum Device Development
News

New Quantum Technology Startup Qruise Aims To Automate Quantum Device Development

by Ernaline Heron | 22 September 2023
What Are Commodities Trading
FINTECH

What Are Commodities Trading

by Kial Rios | 15 November 2023
Psyche(d): SpaceX’s Falcon Heavy Launches NASA’s Asteroid Mission
News

Psyche(d): SpaceX’s Falcon Heavy Launches NASA’s Asteroid Mission

by Vita Cusack | 17 October 2023

Recent Stories

How To Run 2 Devices On Surround Sound System Thru AUX Input
Smart Home Gadgets

How To Run 2 Devices On Surround Sound System Thru AUX Input

by Darice Monroy | 22 December 2023
How To Connect A Surround Sound System To A Vizio Smart TV
Smart Home Gadgets

How To Connect A Surround Sound System To A Vizio Smart TV

by Darice Monroy | 22 December 2023
How To Connect A Surround Sound System To A TV
Smart Home Gadgets

How To Connect A Surround Sound System To A TV

by Darice Monroy | 22 December 2023
Why Does My Blackweb Wireless Surround Sound System Keep Cutting Out
Smart Home Gadgets

Why Does My Blackweb Wireless Surround Sound System Keep Cutting Out

by Darice Monroy | 22 December 2023
How To Set Up A 7.1 Surround Sound System
Smart Home Gadgets

How To Set Up A 7.1 Surround Sound System

by Darice Monroy | 22 December 2023
How To Set Up A Samsung Surround Sound System
Smart Home Gadgets

How To Set Up A Samsung Surround Sound System

by Darice Monroy | 22 December 2023
How To Hook Up Curtis 5.1 Surround Sound System
Smart Home Gadgets

How To Hook Up Curtis 5.1 Surround Sound System

by Darice Monroy | 22 December 2023
What Is A 9.2 Surround Sound System?
Smart Home Gadgets

What Is A 9.2 Surround Sound System?

by Darice Monroy | 22 December 2023