Kale Logistics Raises $30M To Expand Globally

Kale Logistics Solutions, an Indian startup specializing in providing vertical SaaS solutions for logistics needs, has recently secured $30 million in a Series B funding round. The round was led by Bengaluru-based private equity fund Creaegis Advisors. This fresh funding comes as the 14-year-old company aims to expand its operations in the United States and Europe. Kale Logistics had previously raised $5 million in a Series A round in 2020, with key investors including Inflexor Ventures, Narendra Kale, and Vipul Jain.

Key Takeaway Indian startup Kale Logistics has raised $30 million in a Series B funding round led by Creaegis Advisors. The company offers cloud-based software tools to streamline logistics and cargo operations. With a focus on digitizing and automating processes, Kale Logistics aims to enhance efficiency in the industry. The company plans to expand its operations in the United States and Europe, leveraging the increasing demand for digital solutions in cross-border trade.

Driving Efficiency with Digital Solutions

Kale Logistics aims to revolutionize traditional logistics and cargo handling processes by digitizing and automating operations. The company provides a suite of cloud-based software tools that facilitate data transfer and collaboration among all stakeholders in cargo and logistics. By streamlining and eliminating paper-based processes, Kale Logistics intends to enhance efficiency and reduce delays in the logistics industry.

The company has developed a Cargo Community Platform, which enables participants, such as freight forwarders, ground handling agents, and customs brokers, to easily share standardized data. This platform eliminates the need for manual reproduction of data and promotes seamless information flow throughout the entire journey of cargo from source to destination. Approximately 80% of the data exchanged among logistics stakeholders is standardized, and Kale Logistics recognizes the value in leveraging this data to drive efficiency.

Expanding in Response to Changing Trade Regulations

Kale Logistics sees significant opportunities for expansion in markets such as India, Europe, and the United States, where strict regulations for cross-border trade have been implemented in recent years. As businesses involved in cross-border transactions increasingly seek digital solutions for monitoring the movement of their cargo, Kale Logistics aims to meet this demand and provide innovative technology solutions tailored to the logistics industry.

With a presence in over 100 airports and ports worldwide, serving clients in 36 countries, Kale Logistics has gained significant traction in the market. The company initially established its presence in India and has since expanded to the Middle East, Africa, and now the United States and Europe. To support its expansion plans, Kale Logistics plans to utilize the new funding to increase its presence, expand its team, invest in research and development, and enhance its product offerings.