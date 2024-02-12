Newsnews
News

Industrial Robot Orders In North America Drop By 30% In 2023

Written by: Melva Curiel | Published: 13 February 2024
industrial-robot-orders-in-north-america-drop-by-30-in-2023
News

After two years of growth, industrial robot orders in North America experienced a significant decline, with a 30% drop in 2023. According to the Association for Advancing Automation (A3), only 31,159 industrial robots were purchased by North American companies in 2023, down from 44,196 in the previous year. This decline also reflects a decrease from 2021’s 39,708 orders.

Key Takeaway

The industrial robot orders in North America witnessed a significant 30% drop in 2023, reflecting the impact of macro-economic conditions, manufacturing challenges, and the varied demand across different industries. Despite the decline, there are positive signs for the future as industries continue to recognize the potential of automation in addressing their specific needs.

Factors Contributing to the Decline

  • Impact of the Pandemic: The pandemic had initially led to a surge in automation, but the subsequent economic challenges and uncertainties have affected the demand for industrial robots.
  • Macro-Economic Headwinds: The industrial robotics industry is not immune to the broader economic conditions. The high upfront costs of industrial robots have led to a shift towards considering robotics-as-a-service (RaaS) rental models.
  • Challenges in Manufacturing: The chip shortage and economic struggles have led to a postponement of new car purchases, impacting automotive manufacturing, which accounts for over half of the total industrial robot orders.

Diverse Impact Across Industries

While automotive manufacturing robots saw a 34% drop in orders, non-automotive sectors such as metal electronics manufacturing, food/consumer, medical, and plastics/rubber also experienced a decline, albeit slightly less at 25%. These numbers reflect the varied impact of economic conditions on different industries.

Outlook and Future Prospects

Despite the decline, there are signs of optimism. A3 president Jeff Burnstein highlighted that the year ended with an increase in sales over the previous quarter and a nearly equal number of sales from automotive and non-automotive companies. This suggests a growing comfort with automation across industries. Burnstein also expressed confidence in the potential for increased orders from non-automotive industries as they recognize the benefits of robotics in overcoming their unique challenges.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post

Related Posts

8 Amazing Netgear 4G Lte Modem for 2024
TECH REVIEWS

8 Amazing Netgear 4G Lte Modem for 2024

by Marinna Mertz | 19 September 2023
8 Amazing Mobile Router for 2024
TECH REVIEWS

8 Amazing Mobile Router for 2024

by Marjory Leduc | 18 September 2023
10 Best Lte Router for 2024
TECH REVIEWS

10 Best Lte Router for 2024

by Rosaline Jackson | 18 September 2023
HCVC Announces $75 Million Deep Tech Fund To Support Startups In Europe And North America
News

HCVC Announces $75 Million Deep Tech Fund To Support Startups In Europe And North America

by Brett Wertz | 3 October 2023
11 Amazing 4G Lte Router for 2024
TECH REVIEWS

11 Amazing 4G Lte Router for 2024

by Franky Bazemore | 17 September 2023
10 Amazing VPN Modem For 2024
TECH REVIEWS

10 Amazing VPN Modem For 2024

by Jenifer Volpe | 19 August 2023
12 Amazing Sim Card Router for 2024
TECH REVIEWS

12 Amazing Sim Card Router for 2024

by Coral Goldberg | 18 September 2023
11 Amazing 3G 4G Router for 2024
TECH REVIEWS

11 Amazing 3G 4G Router for 2024

by Anya Grammer | 20 September 2023

Recent Stories

How To Return Champions In League Of Legends
GAMING

How To Return Champions In League Of Legends

by Melva Curiel | 13 February 2024
How To Remove Tokens League Of Legends
GAMING

How To Remove Tokens League Of Legends

by Melva Curiel | 13 February 2024
New Dating App ‘Score’ Requires Good Credit To Join
News

New Dating App ‘Score’ Requires Good Credit To Join

by Melva Curiel | 13 February 2024
Stellantis To Embrace Tesla’s Charging Port Standard For Future EVs
News

Stellantis To Embrace Tesla’s Charging Port Standard For Future EVs

by Melva Curiel | 13 February 2024
AI Field Trips: Exploring The Future Of Technology
News

AI Field Trips: Exploring The Future Of Technology

by Melva Curiel | 13 February 2024
Over 50% Of Vision Pro-only Apps Are Paid Downloads, A Stark Contrast To The Wider IOS App Store
News

Over 50% Of Vision Pro-only Apps Are Paid Downloads, A Stark Contrast To The Wider IOS App Store

by Melva Curiel | 13 February 2024
Federal Investigation Launched Into Lucid’s Defroster Recall Software Fix
News

Federal Investigation Launched Into Lucid’s Defroster Recall Software Fix

by Melva Curiel | 13 February 2024
Industrial Robot Orders In North America Drop By 30% In 2023
News

Industrial Robot Orders In North America Drop By 30% In 2023

by Melva Curiel | 13 February 2024