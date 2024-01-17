Newsnews
India Issues Warning To Tech Firms Over Deepfake Videos

Written by: Edee Moulton | Published: 17 January 2024
India has issued a stern warning to technology companies, indicating its readiness to impose bans if they do not take active measures against deepfake videos. The warning comes in the wake of a well-known personality expressing concern over a deepfake advertisement misusing his likeness to promote a gaming app.

Key Takeaway

India has issued a warning to technology companies, signaling its readiness to impose bans if they do not take active measures against deepfake videos. The government is firm on its stance and is prepared to enforce legal consequences for non-compliance.

Government’s Stand on Deepfakes

Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Deputy IT Minister, revealed that the ministry intends to amend the nation’s IT Rules to establish definitive laws countering deepfakes. He expressed dissatisfaction with technology companies’ response to earlier government advisories on manipulative content.

Legal Consequences for Non-Compliance

Chandrasekhar emphasized that failure to effectively combat deepfakes will lead to legal consequences from New Delhi. He stated that deepfake content is unlawful and dangerous, and it is unacceptable for companies to allow these fabrications to spread.

Concerns Raised by Sachin Tendulkar

India’s cricket icon, Sachin Tendulkar, recently cautioned his fans about manipulated video advertisements falsely using his image to endorse an online gambling platform. He urged social media platforms to be alert and responsive to complaints, emphasizing the need for swift action to stop the spread of misinformation and deepfakes.

Implications for General Elections

There is growing concern over the potential proliferation of deepfakes ahead of India’s general elections, scheduled to commence in April. IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw had previously highlighted the gravity of deepfake content and the consensus that such media should not be shielded under free speech defenses.

