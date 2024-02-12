Newsnews
News

Ilara Health Secures $4.2M Funding To Expand Clinic-Support Services In Kenya

Written by: Lillian Peavy | Published: 12 February 2024
ilara-health-secures-4-2m-funding-to-expand-clinic-support-services-in-kenya
News

Ilara Health, a Kenya-based health-tech company, has successfully secured $4.2 million in debt-equity funding in a pre-Series A round. The company aims to utilize the funds to expand its operations in Kenya and enhance healthcare access through the introduction of a B2B health and occupational service.

Key Takeaway

Ilara Health secures $4.2 million in funding to expand its operations and enhance healthcare access in Kenya through the introduction of a B2B health and occupational service.

Expanding Operations and Services

The $2.5 million equity round was led by DOB Equity, with the participation of the Philips Foundation and existing investors like AAIC Investment, Angaza Capital, Black Pearl Investments, and Perivoli Innovations. Additionally, debt investment came from Alphamundi, Kiva Capital, and Boehringer Ingelheim. This funding round brings Ilara Health’s total secured funding to $11.7 million, encompassing debt, equity, and grant funding.

Enhancing Healthcare Access

Ilara Health initially focused on leasing diagnostic devices to clinics in 2019. However, the company has since evolved to enable health centers to acquire pharmaceutical products and other essential items on credit. This strategic shift has empowered private healthcare operators to establish well-equipped clinics capable of delivering quality primary healthcare to patients.

Addressing Healthcare Challenges in Kenya

Ilara Health is targeting the private healthcare sector in Kenya, which has emerged as a preferred alternative for individuals with medical coverage or those able to pay out of pocket. This is in contrast to government-run facilities that continue to suffer from underinvestment. The company serves approximately 3,000 clinics across Kenya, out of an estimated 15,000 operational clinics in the country.

Future Growth Plans

In its next phase of growth, Ilara Health aims to focus on reaching patients through the B2B health and occupational service. This initiative involves partnering with employers to provide employees with access to various outpatient services at partner clinics. By expanding its reach and services, Ilara Health is committed to improving healthcare standards and access in Kenya.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post

Related Posts

Egyptian Healthtech Almouneer Secures $3.6 Million To Expand Platform For Diabetes And Obesity Treatment
News

Egyptian Healthtech Almouneer Secures $3.6 Million To Expand Platform For Diabetes And Obesity Treatment

by Kara-Lynn Lasley | 31 October 2023
QuantHealth Raises $15M To Bring AI-powered Clinical Drug Trials To The US
News

QuantHealth Raises $15M To Bring AI-powered Clinical Drug Trials To The US

by Dominique Tavarez | 31 August 2023
New AI Platform, Heidi Health, Backed By Blackbird Ventures To Support Overworked Doctors
News

New AI Platform, Heidi Health, Backed By Blackbird Ventures To Support Overworked Doctors

by Cymbre Bolen | 25 October 2023
Diligent Raises $25 Million To Expand Reach Of Nursing Robot Moxi
News

Diligent Raises $25 Million To Expand Reach Of Nursing Robot Moxi

by Roxie Patti | 22 September 2023
Veterinary Software Company Otto Raises $43M In Funding And Rebrands From TeleVet
News

Veterinary Software Company Otto Raises $43M In Funding And Rebrands From TeleVet

by Malvina Wallen | 1 September 2023
Allara Raises $10M Series A To Revolutionize Women’s Health Care
News

Allara Raises $10M Series A To Revolutionize Women’s Health Care

by Cornela Gulledge | 19 October 2023
Why Choose Healthcare Investment Banking?
FINTECH

Why Choose Healthcare Investment Banking?

by Waneta Janis | 17 November 2023
New African VC Firm Enza Capital Launches Founder Partner Program, Raises $58M Across Funds
News

New African VC Firm Enza Capital Launches Founder Partner Program, Raises $58M Across Funds

by Dorri Cronk | 28 September 2023

Recent Stories

Layla Acquires AI Itinerary Building Bot Roam Around
News

Layla Acquires AI Itinerary Building Bot Roam Around

by Lillian Peavy | 12 February 2024
Rippling Expands To Asia-Pacific With New Headquarters In Sydney, Australia
News

Rippling Expands To Asia-Pacific With New Headquarters In Sydney, Australia

by Lillian Peavy | 12 February 2024
Ilara Health Secures $4.2M Funding To Expand Clinic-Support Services In Kenya
News

Ilara Health Secures $4.2M Funding To Expand Clinic-Support Services In Kenya

by Lillian Peavy | 12 February 2024
Bugcrowd Raises $102 Million To Expand Its Bug Bounty Security Platform
News

Bugcrowd Raises $102 Million To Expand Its Bug Bounty Security Platform

by Lillian Peavy | 12 February 2024
League Of Legends What Level To Get Free Champions
GAMING

League Of Legends What Level To Get Free Champions

by Lillian Peavy | 12 February 2024
How To Unlock Champions In League Of Legends
GAMING

How To Unlock Champions In League Of Legends

by Lillian Peavy | 12 February 2024
How Much Would It Cost To Buy All The Champions In League Of Legends
GAMING

How Much Would It Cost To Buy All The Champions In League Of Legends

by Lillian Peavy | 12 February 2024
How To Link Xbox Game Pass To League Of Legends
GAMING

How To Link Xbox Game Pass To League Of Legends

by Lillian Peavy | 12 February 2024