How NFTs Can Protect Ownership In The Age Of AI, According To Animoca Brands’ Yat Siu

Written by: Nani Milligan | Published: 18 February 2024
NFTs, often dismissed in the shadow of AI and content creators, are gaining significance, especially as per Animoca Brands’ chairman and co-founder, Yat Siu. He emphasizes the growing need for NFTs in the current landscape dominated by artificial intelligence and content.

Key Takeaway

NFTs are being recognized as a means to safeguard ownership and enable monetization of digital content, particularly in the context of the growing influence of AI and content creation.

Embracing NFTs for Digital Culture

Animoca Brands has made its mark with NFT collections, blockchain products, and a range of popular games. Collaborations with renowned brands and personalities such as Disney, WWE, Power Rangers, The Walking Dead, Formula E, and Snoop Dogg further highlight their influence in the NFT space.

Unlocking New Avenues for Content Monetization

Yat Siu envisions NFTs as “digital stores of culture” that can transform ownership and protect intellectual property. He emphasizes the potential of NFTs in enabling individuals to earn from their content without relying on traditional, often expensive, monetization routes.

Empowering Content Creators and Intellectual Property Rights

Siu illustrates how NFTs can empower individuals to create, protect, and monetize their intellectual property. From teachers in economically challenged regions to content creators on platforms like TikTok, NFTs offer a cost-effective means to establish ownership and monetize their creations.

Web3 and the Importance of Ownership

Highlighting the significance of Web3, Siu emphasizes the need for ownership control, especially in the face of AI’s increasing prevalence. He underscores the role of blockchain technology in enabling individuals to assert trademark and copyright claims, thereby defending their rights.

Democratizing Access to NFTs and Web3

While acknowledging the initial complexity associated with NFTs and related technologies, Siu anticipates more accessible pathways for individuals to embrace and benefit from this digital ownership paradigm. He envisions a future where NFTs become a reality for a broader audience.

Reimagining Digital Capitalism and Blockchain’s Role

Siu reflects on the personal and financial implications of the NFT movement, noting the intersection of digital capitalism and ownership. He addresses the evolving perceptions of money and capitalism, particularly among the younger generation, and the potential of blockchain technology to address global challenges.

Yat Siu’s insights shed light on the evolving landscape of digital ownership and the role of NFTs in safeguarding intellectual property rights, particularly in the context of AI’s expanding influence.

