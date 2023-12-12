Helicity Space Raises $5M To Revolutionize Deep Space Travel With Fusion Propulsion

Pasadena-based startup, Helicity Space, has secured $5 million in seed funding to accelerate the development of groundbreaking fusion propulsion technology. This innovation has the potential to enable fast and efficient travel in deep space, a concept that has long been confined to the realm of science fiction.

Unlocking the Power of Fusion Propulsion

The brainchild of plasma physicist and Helicity co-founder, Setthivoine You, the company has made significant progress in harnessing the power of fusion reactions using plasma jets. Unlike other companies in the field, Helicity is solely focused on applying fusion propulsion in space, rather than utilizing it for terrestrial purposes.

Helicity’s unique approach sets it apart in the industry. By compressing stable plasma jets with a magnetic nozzle using a technique called magneto-inertial fusion, the startup is able to generate a fusion reaction that propels a spaceship forward. The vacuum of space provides an ideal environment for plasma jets, making Helicity’s concept highly viable.

To demonstrate the feasibility of their technology, Helicity plans to produce a proof-of-concept fusion drive at a small scale. The funding will support the development of this prototype, with the company aiming to have a full-scale version ready for space travel within the next decade.

A Promising Partnership and Notable Investors

Helicity’s potential has attracted a diverse group of investors, including Airbus Ventures, the venture capital arm of major European aerospace company Airbus. Other key investors include TRE Advisors, Voyager Space Holdings (the driving force behind the Starlab commercial space station), E2MC Space, Urania Ventures, and Gaingels.

Overcoming Challenges and Pioneering the Future

Despite the significant progress made by Helicity, CEO Stephane Lintner acknowledges that there are still risks and uncertainties associated with fusion propulsion technology. However, he believes that as the space economy continues to grow, the demand for efficient engines like Helicity’s will become increasingly important.

While fusion propulsion holds immense potential for deep space travel, Helicity remains focused on its primary goal of advancing space exploration. The company acknowledges that, in the long run, others may solve the challenge of fusion for terrestrial applications.