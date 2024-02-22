Newsnews
News

Haomo Raises $14M For Autonomous Driving Tech With Great Wall Backing

Written by: Bidget Barajas | Published: 22 February 2024
haomo-raises-14m-for-autonomous-driving-tech-with-great-wall-backing
News

China’s autonomous driving industry is experiencing a slowdown in investment, but Haomo.ai, a startup backed by Chinese automaker Great Wall Motor, has secured $14 million in a fresh round of funding. This investment marks the first tranche of the company’s Series B funding and was led by Chengdu Wufa Private Equity Fund Management, an investment vehicle backed by the government of Chengdu.

Key Takeaway

Haomo.ai, backed by Chinese automaker Great Wall Motor, secures

4 million in funding for its autonomous driving technology, marking the first tranche of its Series B funding. The company focuses on developing advanced driver assistance systems and self-driving solutions, with a competitive edge stemming from its partnership with Great Wall and involvement in technological showcases.

Domestic Investors Step In

As foreign venture capital firms retreat from China, domestic investors, particularly those with local government funding, have stepped up to support the country’s emerging tech companies. Haomo, a four-year-old company, has raised over $200 million worth of equity funding, denominated in Chinese yuan. Previous investors include Chinese food delivery giant Meituan and Qualcomm Ventures, the corporate venture arm of Qualcomm.

Focus on Advanced Driver Assistance Systems

Haomo, led by CEO Gu Weihao, a Baidu smart car veteran, focuses on developing Level 2 advanced driver assistance systems for passenger cars, primarily selling to its largest shareholder Great Wall. It also provides Level 4 self-driving solutions to logistics vehicles, with clients including Meituan, Alibaba, and JD.com.

Partnership with Chengdu and Technological Showcase

The investment from Chengdu ties Haomo to an agreement to develop robotics for Wuhou, a central district of the city. Haomo’s cleaning and security inspection robots will serve as the centerpiece of the district’s technological showcase. This partnership aligns with the trend of local governments in China competing to become national “demo zones” for cutting-edge technologies through the help of private tech firms.

ADAS Solutions and Competition

Haomo’s ADAS solutions, which include features like automatic braking and lane changing, have powered more than 20 vehicle models and amassed some 120 million kilometers of driving. The company’s self-driving delivery vans have ferried close to 300,000 grocery parcels for supermarkets in Beijing. Haomo competes with other Chinese AV upstarts, such as Pony.ai, WeRide, Momenta, and Deeproute, which have also raised significant funding from Western VCs.

Great Wall’s Involvement and Competitive Edge

Haomo’s advantage lies in Great Wall’s involvement, providing the company with the revenues needed to fund expensive R&D without limiting itself to just selling to one customer. Haomo supplies its ADAS to three other OEMs, according to a company spokesperson, declining to name them.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post

Related Posts

New Electric Airship Unveiled In Silicon Valley: A Game-Changer In Drone Technology
News

New Electric Airship Unveiled In Silicon Valley: A Game-Changer In Drone Technology

by Ola Gorman | 13 November 2023
8 Amazing 14″ Ultrabook For 2024
TECHNOLOGY

8 Amazing 14″ Ultrabook For 2024

by Eran Man | 22 November 2023
15 Amazing Titanfall 2 Pc for 2024
TECH REVIEWS

15 Amazing Titanfall 2 Pc for 2024

by Vicky Aitken | 15 September 2023
Top 6 Potential Dangers of AI Technology You Never Knew
AI

Top 6 Potential Dangers of AI Technology You Never Knew

by Juliet | 7 October 2020
11 Best Anker Switch Power Bank For 2024
TECHNOLOGY

11 Best Anker Switch Power Bank For 2024

by Lucila Louden | 13 October 2023
What Does IoT Mean
TECHNOLOGY

What Does IoT Mean

by Ethelind Pegram | 17 October 2023
10 Amazing 4G Lte Phones for 2024
TECH REVIEWS

10 Amazing 4G Lte Phones for 2024

by Erna Mccleary | 19 September 2023
How Much Did Facebook Pay For Paeaw
AI

How Much Did Facebook Pay For Paeaw

by Savina Arenas | 19 September 2023

Recent Stories

Haomo Raises $14M For Autonomous Driving Tech With Great Wall Backing
News

Haomo Raises $14M For Autonomous Driving Tech With Great Wall Backing

by Bidget Barajas | 22 February 2024
Instagram Expands Marketplace To Connect Brands And Creators In 8 New Countries
News

Instagram Expands Marketplace To Connect Brands And Creators In 8 New Countries

by Bidget Barajas | 22 February 2024
How To Build Roof In Minecraft
GAMING

How To Build Roof In Minecraft

by Bidget Barajas | 22 February 2024
How To Make A Chain In Minecraft
GAMING

How To Make A Chain In Minecraft

by Bidget Barajas | 22 February 2024
Hohm Energy Secures $8M Seed Funding To Drive Rooftop Solar Adoption In South Africa
News

Hohm Energy Secures $8M Seed Funding To Drive Rooftop Solar Adoption In South Africa

by Bidget Barajas | 22 February 2024
Uber To Explore Integration With India’s ONDC For Mobility And Commerce
News

Uber To Explore Integration With India’s ONDC For Mobility And Commerce

by Bidget Barajas | 22 February 2024
How To Place Blocks In Minecraft
GAMING

How To Place Blocks In Minecraft

by Bidget Barajas | 22 February 2024
How To Build A Treehouse In Minecraft
GAMING

How To Build A Treehouse In Minecraft

by Bidget Barajas | 22 February 2024