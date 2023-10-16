Newsnews
News

Pantomath Secures $14M Funding To Enhance Data Observability Platform

Written by: Krysta Gamez | Published: 17 October 2023
News

Cincinnati-based startup Pantomath, a leading data observability and traceability platform, has recently announced that it has successfully raised $14 million in a Series A funding round. This round was led by Sierra Ventures, with participation from Bowery Capital and Epic Ventures. The funding will mainly be utilized to expand Pantomath’s platform and workforce, focusing on hiring across diverse divisions such as engineering, product, customer success, marketing, and sales.

Key Takeaway

Cincinnati-based startup Pantomath has successfully raised

4 million in a Series A funding round led by Sierra Ventures. The funding will be used to enhance Pantomath’s data observability and traceability platform and expand its workforce. Pantomath’s unique value proposition lies in its real-time monitoring of both jobs and datasets within data pipelines, providing users with comprehensive insights into broken components. With its growing customer base and strong investor interest, Pantomath aims to capitalize on the increasing demand for reliable data observability solutions in the market.

Addressing Data Reliability Challenges with Automation

Pantomath’s founder and CEO, Somesh Saxena, highlights the ongoing struggle faced by organizations when it comes to data reliability issues, which can lead to poor business decisions and hinder trust in data. These challenges often result from complex data pipelines spread across different platforms, requiring a manual and time-consuming process of reverse engineering. Pantomath aims to tackle these issues through their data pipeline observability and traceability platform, automating aspects of data operations and improving data reliability.

Increasing Demand for Data Observability Solutions

According to a recent survey by Censuswide, 45% of data leaders experienced data pipeline failures, with 63% stating that these failures negatively impacted customer experiences. Pantomath’s platform enables organizations to detect data quality issues through alerts, troubleshoot using logs and autonomous impact analyses, and identify the root cause of problems.

Pantomath faces competitors in the data observability space, such as Observe, Metaplane, Acceldata, and Manta. However, Saxena emphasizes the unique value proposition of Pantomath, which monitors both jobs and datasets in real-time, providing context for data pipelines and offering detailed insights into broken components.

Strong Investor Interest and Customer Adoption

Pantomath’s differentiation and potential have resonated with investors and customers alike. The company has already secured ten clients, including a mix of small to large enterprises and Fortune 500 companies, such as Paycor, Lendly, and G&J Pepsi-Cola Bottlers. Furthermore, Pantomath has garnered significant interest from several Fortune 500 companies, resulting in a growing waiting list.

The observability market has been witnessing substantial growth, with companies raising large investments in this sector. Pantomath’s most recent funding round brings its total venture capital raised to $18 million. As the demand for reliable data pipelines continues to grow, Pantomath aims to further develop its platform and solidify its position in the market.

