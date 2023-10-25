Newsnews
News

Grammarly’s New Feature Uses Generative AI To Personalize Writing Style

Written by: Marline Franz | Published: 25 October 2023
grammarlys-new-feature-uses-generative-ai-to-personalize-writing-style
News

Grammarly, the cloud-based typing assistant, is introducing a new feature that utilizes generative AI to analyze a user’s unique writing style and create a personalized voice profile. This feature, called “Personalized voice detection and application,” will be available by the end of the year for subscribers to Grammarly’s business tier. Through passive usage of the product across various apps and tools, Grammarly is able to understand a user’s individual style and preferences, generating a voice profile that can rewrite any text in the user’s distinct writing style.

Key Takeaway

Grammarly’s new “Personalized voice detection and application” feature uses generative AI to analyze a user’s writing style and create a personalized voice profile that can rewrite any text in the user’s unique style. Users have the ability to customize their voice profiles to ensure accuracy and authenticity.

Each voice profile comes with an AI-generated description that highlights the defining characteristics of the person’s style, such as being “positive” and “encouraging.” Users have the ability to customize their voice profiles by discarding elements that they believe do not accurately reflect the way they write, such as tone and style choices. While this is the initial release of the personalized voice features, Grammarly intends to refine and personalize them further based on customer feedback and needs.

The introduction of this feature raises questions about the recognition and compensation of writers for AI-generated works that mimic their voices. While the technology offers a way for writers to leverage context and make their writing sound more personal, concerns have been raised about potential misuse. For example, there is the possibility of a company using a writer’s voice profile to publish blog posts under their name without their approval or compensating them. Additionally, there are concerns about voice profiles being used to impersonate individuals in sophisticated phishing attempts.

It’s worth noting that Grammarly has implemented some safeguards. At launch, only individual users can access their corresponding voice profile, and voice profiles cannot be exported. However, there are concerns about how voice profiles may evolve in the future, particularly regarding Grammarly’s emphasis on cost savings. There is speculation that Grammarly-subscribed businesses may eventually request access to all of their writers’ profiles, raising questions about potential privacy and ownership issues.

The issue of writer protections in relation to generative AI has been a topic of discussion in the industry. Recently, thousands of authors signed an open letter expressing concerns about AI technologies that mimic and regurgitate their language, stories, style, and ideas. In California and New York, writers have taken legal action against AI startup OpenAI for alleged intellectual property theft, claiming that the company trained text-generating AI on their work without permission.

Despite these concerns, Grammarly states that voice profiles are not designed to replace anybody but rather to help writers learn about how they sound and write in a more personalized and authentic way. Grammarly’s new feature joins its other generative AI functionalities, which are entering general availability this week. With over 30 million users and 70,000 teams on its platforms, Grammarly’s generative AI features are facilitating the creation of over 12 million pieces of content weekly.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post

Related Posts

Correcto Secures $7 Million In Funding To Develop “Grammarly For Spanish”
News

Correcto Secures $7 Million In Funding To Develop “Grammarly For Spanish”

by Kiele Fenn | 25 September 2023
Jasper.ai Review: Is It the Best AI Writing Tool Available?
AI

Jasper.ai Review: Is It the Best AI Writing Tool Available?

by Abigail | 5 May 2022
How Does Grammarly Make Money
TECHNOLOGY

How Does Grammarly Make Money

by Colette Freedman | 15 September 2023
Why Is Grammarly Bad
TECHNOLOGY

Why Is Grammarly Bad

by Dorolisa Bassett | 15 September 2023
Rytr Review: Is It The Best AI Writing Tool Today
AI

Rytr Review: Is It The Best AI Writing Tool Today

by Albert De Venecia | 13 May 2022
How To Add Grammarly To Google Docs
TECHNOLOGY

How To Add Grammarly To Google Docs

by Alfie Gates | 14 September 2023
How Do Blog Posts Benefit From AI Writing Software?
TECHNOLOGY

How Do Blog Posts Benefit From AI Writing Software?

by Albert De Venecia | 6 March 2023
12 Best Paraphrasing Tool Sites You Can Use Online
TECH REVIEWS

12 Best Paraphrasing Tool Sites You Can Use Online

by Pia | 7 August 2021

Recent Stories

How To Enable Developer Mode On Samsung Smart TV
TECHNOLOGY

How To Enable Developer Mode On Samsung Smart TV

by Marline Franz | 28 October 2023
How To Get Netflix On My Samsung Smart TV
TECHNOLOGY

How To Get Netflix On My Samsung Smart TV

by Marline Franz | 28 October 2023
How To Change Dns Settings On Samsung Smart TV
TECHNOLOGY

How To Change Dns Settings On Samsung Smart TV

by Marline Franz | 28 October 2023
How Do I Connect My Netflix To My Smart TV
TECHNOLOGY

How Do I Connect My Netflix To My Smart TV

by Marline Franz | 28 October 2023
How To Stream Android Phone To Smart TV
TECHNOLOGY

How To Stream Android Phone To Smart TV

by Marline Franz | 28 October 2023
How To Screen Mirror To A Non Smart TV
TECHNOLOGY

How To Screen Mirror To A Non Smart TV

by Marline Franz | 28 October 2023
How To Screen Cast To Smart TV
TECHNOLOGY

How To Screen Cast To Smart TV

by Marline Franz | 28 October 2023
How To Cast Desktop To Smart TV Chromecast
TECHNOLOGY

How To Cast Desktop To Smart TV Chromecast

by Marline Franz | 28 October 2023