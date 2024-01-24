Newsnews
Google Unveils New AI-Powered Features For Education At Bett Ed-Tech Event

Written by: Steffi Risley | Published: 24 January 2024
Google recently revealed a host of new features aimed at enhancing classroom management, accessibility, and AI-powered capabilities for creating questions and lesson plans at the Bett ed-tech event in the UK.

Key Takeaway

Google’s latest AI-powered features and educational enhancements showcased at the Bett ed-tech event demonstrate the tech giant’s commitment to revolutionizing the learning experience for educators and students alike, fostering inclusivity, personalized learning, and streamlined classroom management.

AI-Powered Features

  • AI Suggestions for Questions: Google is set to introduce AI-powered suggestions for questions at different timestamps in YouTube videos, providing educators with enhanced tools for creating engaging assignments.
  • Expanded Language Support: The Practice sets feature, utilizing AI to generate answers and general hints, is now available in over 50 languages, offering a more inclusive learning experience for students globally.
  • Resources Tab: A new Resources tab will be introduced to facilitate the management of practice sets and interactive questions posed during video content, streamlining the learning process.
  • Duet AI for Lesson Plans: Google’s generative AI tool, Duet AI, will assist teachers in developing comprehensive and effective lesson plans, leveraging advanced technology to enhance educational content.

Class Management

  • Group Formation: Teachers will soon have the ability to create different groups within Classroom, enabling them to assign varied tasks to distinct groups, fostering personalized learning experiences.
  • Speaker Spotlight Feature: The speaker spotlight feature in Slides will allow educators to incorporate narration alongside slide presentations, enriching the delivery of educational material.
  • eSignature Facility: Educators can seamlessly collect signatures for approvals or contracts through the eSignature facility available in Google Workspace, streamlining administrative processes.
  • Enhanced Analytics: Updates to Classroom analytics will empower educators to gain insights into statistics such as assignment completion and grade trends, facilitating informed decision-making.

Accessibility

  • PDF Text Accessibility: Google is introducing the capability to extract text from PDFs for screen readers on ChromeOS, enhancing accessibility for individuals with diverse learning needs.
  • Chrome Browser Features: Users will be able to highlight and listen to text aloud in the Chrome browser, providing a more versatile and inclusive browsing experience.
  • Google Meet Enhancements: Features such as closed captions in 30 languages and the ability to pin multiple hosts will be added to Google Meet, fostering more inclusive and engaging virtual meetings.

Chromebooks

  • New Chromebook Lineup: Google showcased 15 new Chromebooks at Bett, set to be launched this year, offering enhanced tools for educational use.
  • Upcoming Assignments on Home Screen: Chromebooks will soon be updated to allow students to conveniently view their upcoming assignments directly from the home screen, promoting better organization and time management.

