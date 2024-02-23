Newsnews
News

Google To Discontinue Gmail’s Basic HTML View In 2024

Written by: Ilise Ciccone | Published: 23 February 2024
google-to-discontinue-gmails-basic-html-view-in-2024
News

Google has announced that it will be discontinuing Gmail’s basic HTML view, which allows users to access their emails in a simplified format. This change is set to take effect in January 2024, as per the updated support page on Google’s website. Users who attempt to access the HTML version are now prompted to switch to the standard view, as the company prepares to phase out the basic HTML option.

Key Takeaway

Google is set to phase out Gmail’s basic HTML view in January 2024, prompting users to transition to the standard view. This move reflects the company’s focus on incorporating AI-powered features into its products, including Gmail.

The Transition Away from Basic HTML View

According to reports, Google has begun notifying users about the impending discontinuation of the basic HTML view through email communications. The company states that the basic HTML view lacks many features found in the standard version, such as chat, spell checker, search filters, keyboard shortcuts, and rich formatting. Despite these limitations, the basic HTML view has been useful for individuals in low-connectivity areas or those seeking a simplified email experience.

Google’s Focus on AI-Powered Features

Google’s decision to discontinue the basic HTML view aligns with its current emphasis on integrating AI-powered features into its products, including Gmail. Recent developments include the introduction of the Duet AI feature to assist users in composing emails, as well as the integration of the Bard chatbot with Google accounts for email-related inquiries.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post

Related Posts

Google To Discontinue Gmail’s Basic HTML View In 2024
News

Google To Discontinue Gmail’s Basic HTML View In 2024

by Jacinda Campa | 26 September 2023
Google Workspace: The Upgraded Version of G Suite
TECH REVIEWS

Google Workspace: The Upgraded Version of G Suite

by Abigail | 7 February 2021
Gmail Implements Stricter Rules In 2024 To Combat Spam Emails
News

Gmail Implements Stricter Rules In 2024 To Combat Spam Emails

by Idell Hudnall | 4 October 2023
How To Get Adobe Flash Player On Android Tablet
TECHNOLOGY

How To Get Adobe Flash Player On Android Tablet

by Kerri Bixler | 12 October 2023
How To Embed A Pdf In An Email
TECHNOLOGY

How To Embed A Pdf In An Email

by Viviene Boren | 13 September 2023
How To Download An Email Thread From Gmail
How To

How To Download An Email Thread From Gmail

by Cecile Kurz | 30 September 2023
Which Tablet Has Flash Player
TECHNOLOGY

Which Tablet Has Flash Player

by Babara Luevano | 22 November 2023
What Happened To Sbcglobal.Net Email
TECHNOLOGY

What Happened To Sbcglobal.Net Email

by Scarlet Rouse | 15 November 2023

Recent Stories

What Does Looting Do In Minecraft
GAMING

What Does Looting Do In Minecraft

by Ilise Ciccone | 23 February 2024
How To Make An Axe In Minecraft
GAMING

How To Make An Axe In Minecraft

by Ilise Ciccone | 23 February 2024
Intuitive Machines Successfully Lands First Commercial Spacecraft On The Moon
News

Intuitive Machines Successfully Lands First Commercial Spacecraft On The Moon

by Ilise Ciccone | 23 February 2024
Cryptocurrency Users In Nigeria Face Temporary Access Issues To Binance, Kraken, And Coinbase
News

Cryptocurrency Users In Nigeria Face Temporary Access Issues To Binance, Kraken, And Coinbase

by Ilise Ciccone | 23 February 2024
Tumblr CEO’s Public Dispute With Trans User Sparks Outcry
News

Tumblr CEO’s Public Dispute With Trans User Sparks Outcry

by Ilise Ciccone | 23 February 2024
Change Healthcare Cyberattack: UnitedHealth Group Blames Nation State Hackers
News

Change Healthcare Cyberattack: UnitedHealth Group Blames Nation State Hackers

by Ilise Ciccone | 23 February 2024
Google To Discontinue Gmail’s Basic HTML View In 2024
News

Google To Discontinue Gmail’s Basic HTML View In 2024

by Ilise Ciccone | 23 February 2024
What Is Thorns In Minecraft
GAMING

What Is Thorns In Minecraft

by Ilise Ciccone | 23 February 2024