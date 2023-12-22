Newsnews
News

Google Offers Remedies To Resolve Competition Concerns In Germany

Written by: Dacie Mauro | Published: 22 December 2023
google-offers-remedies-to-resolve-competition-concerns-in-germany
News

Google has made a move to address competition concerns in Germany by proposing remedies to resolve objections raised by the country’s Federal Cartel Office (FCO) over its automotive services bundling. The tech giant’s offer includes unbundling some services and removing contractual restrictions imposed on vehicle manufacturers. These proposed remedies will be subjected to a market test by the German competition regulator to determine if they sufficiently address the identified issues.

Key Takeaway

Google has proposed remedies to address competition concerns in Germany by offering to unbundle certain services and remove contractual restrictions on vehicle manufacturers, subject to a market test by the German competition regulator.

Google’s Competition Concerns

The FCO had previously raised objections over Google’s bundling of services such as Google Maps, Google Play, and Google Assistant in its Google Automotive Services (GAS) offer to vehicle manufacturers. Additionally, concerns were raised about Google’s practice of granting ad revenue share only if vehicle makers refrained from pre-installing other voice assistants alongside Google’s own voice AI. The FCO also highlighted issues with interoperability and limitations on third-party services included in GAS.

Proposed Remedies

Google’s proposed remedies include offering three additional products separately from the GAS product bundle, namely Google Maps OEM Software Development Kit, Google Play Store, and Cloud Custom Assistant. These offerings aim to enable vehicle makers to develop maps and navigation services equivalent to Google Maps, provide a wider choice of third-party apps for end users, and offer a proprietary AI voice assistant solution for use in vehicles.

Furthermore, Google has offered to remove contractual provisions related to ad revenue sharing and the pre-installation and display of Google services in the infotainment platform. It also aims to enable license holders to combine Google Assistant services with other maps and navigation services and provide technical preconditions for interoperability.

Google’s business was designated as subject to Germany’s special competition abuse control regime in January 2022, and the FCO has previously secured concessions from the tech giant over its data terms. The FCO’s scrutiny of Google’s automotive software and services reflects the broader efforts in Germany and the EU to regulate the digital economy and curb abusive behaviors by digital giants.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post

Related Posts

Microsoft-Activision: UK Poised To Approve Restructured Deal
News

Microsoft-Activision: UK Poised To Approve Restructured Deal

by Simonne Stetson | 22 September 2023
Google Agrees To Reform Data Terms Following German Antitrust Intervention
News

Google Agrees To Reform Data Terms Following German Antitrust Intervention

by Kelila Clemons | 6 October 2023
What Is Customer Remediation In Banking
FINTECH

What Is Customer Remediation In Banking

by Alyssa Huizar | 18 November 2023
More Revelations In The US V Google Trial: Vertical Search, Pre-installs, And The Case Of Firefox/Yahoo
News

More Revelations In The US V Google Trial: Vertical Search, Pre-installs, And The Case Of Firefox/Yahoo

by Ida Hamrick | 14 November 2023
Competition Authorities Stay Out Of Microsoft-OpenAI Power Struggle For Now
News

Competition Authorities Stay Out Of Microsoft-OpenAI Power Struggle For Now

by Clem Rood | 21 November 2023
New Series Of OpenAI: European Investors Brace For The Fallout
News

New Series Of OpenAI: European Investors Brace For The Fallout

by Sal Reavis | 21 November 2023
EU Confirms Six Tech Giants Subject To Digital Markets Act
News

EU Confirms Six Tech Giants Subject To Digital Markets Act

by Maryellen Windham | 7 September 2023
What Year Did Spotify Come Out
TECHNOLOGY

What Year Did Spotify Come Out

by Glenda Lawhorn | 19 August 2023

Recent Stories

The Best Cybersecurity Stories Of 2023: A Year In Review
News

The Best Cybersecurity Stories Of 2023: A Year In Review

by Dacie Mauro | 22 December 2023
Google Offers Remedies To Resolve Competition Concerns In Germany
News

Google Offers Remedies To Resolve Competition Concerns In Germany

by Dacie Mauro | 22 December 2023
9 Amazing 4K OLED TV 65 For 2023
TECH REVIEWS

9 Amazing 4K OLED TV 65 For 2023

by Dacie Mauro | 22 December 2023
9 Best 80 Inch OLED TV For 2023
TECH REVIEWS

9 Best 80 Inch OLED TV For 2023

by Dacie Mauro | 22 December 2023
6 Amazing 75 OLED TV For 2023
TECH REVIEWS

6 Amazing 75 OLED TV For 2023

by Dacie Mauro | 22 December 2023
6 Best LG OLED TV 55 4K For 2023
TECH REVIEWS

6 Best LG OLED TV 55 4K For 2023

by Dacie Mauro | 22 December 2023
6 Best LG C8 OLED TV 65 For 2023
TECH REVIEWS

6 Best LG C8 OLED TV 65 For 2023

by Dacie Mauro | 22 December 2023
10 Amazing LG OLED TV Curved For 2023
TECH REVIEWS

10 Amazing LG OLED TV Curved For 2023

by Dacie Mauro | 22 December 2023