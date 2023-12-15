Getaround’s Q3 Earnings Report Reveals Promising Growth Amidst Financial Challenges

Peer-to-peer carsharing company Getaround has recently released its third-quarter earnings report, showcasing significant revenue growth but also highlighting ongoing financial struggles. The company’s performance has garnered positive attention from investors, resulting in a substantial surge in its stock value during after-hours trading.

Key Takeaway Getaround’s Q3 earnings report reflects impressive revenue growth, but the company continues to grapple with significant operating expenses, underscoring the ongoing challenges in achieving sustainable profitability.

Strong Revenue Growth Amidst Financial Struggles

Getaround reported a noteworthy 42% year-over-year revenue growth in the third quarter, with gross bookings totaling $69 million and revenue reaching $23.8 million. Despite this positive growth, the company’s operating expenses amounted to $42.9 million for the same period, far exceeding its gross profit. Getaround’s efforts to improve profitability have shown some progress, as it reported a 16% reduction in net GAAP losses compared to the previous year.

Challenges and Restructuring Efforts

Getaround faces the challenge of aligning its expenses with its revenue, having incurred operating expenses of $128 million in the first three quarters of the year. In response, the company initiated a significant restructuring, including a 10% reduction in its workforce earlier this year, aimed at achieving sustainable cost management. The company’s stock value, while showing positive momentum, remains below the threshold for potential delisting, prompting considerations of strategic measures such as reverse stock splits.

Path to Profitability and Strategic Acquisitions

Despite the financial hurdles, Getaround remains focused on its goal of reaching profitability, setting a gross booking value target of $200 million to $205 million for the full year 2023. The company’s recent acquisition of HyreCar’s assets is expected to contribute to its scalability and accelerate its journey towards financial stability.