Newsnews
News

Bolt Confirms Layoffs To Optimize For Sustainable Growth

Written by: Ange Morehouse | Published: 15 December 2023
bolt-confirms-layoffs-to-optimize-for-sustainable-growth
News

E-commerce and fintech company Bolt has confirmed a significant round of layoffs, with 29% of its staff being let go. The company made the decision in order to transition to an operating model that is optimized for sustainable growth and efficiency.

Key Takeaway

Bolt has confirmed a significant round of layoffs, aiming to restructure the company for sustainable growth and efficiency. The decision reflects the company’s focus on adapting to the next phase of its business and achieving profitability.

Challenging Decision for Sustainable Growth

In an official statement, a spokesperson for Bolt explained that the restructuring was a challenging but necessary decision to streamline the company’s operations. The aim is to create a more agile and efficient organization that can adapt to the next phase of its business.

Recent Layoffs and Company’s Focus

This latest round of layoffs is not the first for Bolt. The company has made similar cuts in the past, with significant layoffs in May 2022 and earlier this year. The exact number of employees affected by the recent layoffs and the specific roles impacted have not been disclosed.

Financial Background and Future Plans

Bolt, known for its one-click checkout software for retailers, has raised approximately $1 billion in venture-backed funding. The company, which was once valued at $11 billion, is now focused on achieving profitability. CEO Maju Kuruvilla has highlighted initiatives such as enhancing merchandise returns and delivering personalized experiences as part of the company’s future plans.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post

Related Posts

A New Era Dawns At Cruise As Co-Founder Resigns
News

A New Era Dawns At Cruise As Co-Founder Resigns

by Pennie Mendenhall | 27 November 2023
Bird Implements Layoffs After Spin Acquisition To Streamline Operations
News

Bird Implements Layoffs After Spin Acquisition To Streamline Operations

by Shayna Eldredge | 5 October 2023
The French Tech Ecosystem At A Crossroads: Challenges And Opportunities
News

The French Tech Ecosystem At A Crossroads: Challenges And Opportunities

by Agnola Faulkner | 24 October 2023
IronNet, Former NSA Director’s Cybersecurity Startup, Shuts Down And Lays Off Staff
News

IronNet, Former NSA Director’s Cybersecurity Startup, Shuts Down And Lays Off Staff

by Tessie Szabo | 3 October 2023
Epic Games Announces Layoffs Impacting 870 Employees
News

Epic Games Announces Layoffs Impacting 870 Employees

by Alyce Farris | 29 September 2023
Sensor Tower Announces Layoffs And Executives Departure
News

Sensor Tower Announces Layoffs And Executives Departure

by Cherri Witt | 9 September 2023
Newswire: Roblox Streamlines Talent Acquisition Team As Hiring Slows
News

Newswire: Roblox Streamlines Talent Acquisition Team As Hiring Slows

by Amandi Wrobel | 22 September 2023
Roblox China Implements Layoffs Amid Resumed Operations
News

Roblox China Implements Layoffs Amid Resumed Operations

by Gay Earhart | 24 October 2023

Recent Stories

MrBeast Launches ViewStats, A New YouTube Analytics Platform In Beta
News

MrBeast Launches ViewStats, A New YouTube Analytics Platform In Beta

by Ange Morehouse | 15 December 2023
Getaround’s Q3 Earnings Report Reveals Promising Growth Amidst Financial Challenges
News

Getaround’s Q3 Earnings Report Reveals Promising Growth Amidst Financial Challenges

by Ange Morehouse | 15 December 2023
Credit Karma Co-founder Nichole Mustard Steps Down After More Than 16 Years
News

Credit Karma Co-founder Nichole Mustard Steps Down After More Than 16 Years

by Ange Morehouse | 15 December 2023
Bolt Confirms Layoffs To Optimize For Sustainable Growth
News

Bolt Confirms Layoffs To Optimize For Sustainable Growth

by Ange Morehouse | 15 December 2023
What Is The Need For Dell Thunderbolt Dock TB16
PCs & Laptops

What Is The Need For Dell Thunderbolt Dock TB16

by Ange Morehouse | 15 December 2023
How To Update HP Thunderbolt Dock Firmware
PCs & Laptops

How To Update HP Thunderbolt Dock Firmware

by Ange Morehouse | 15 December 2023
How To Connect Dell Precision Dual USB-C Thunderbolt Dock (TB18DC) To Dell XPS 9550
PCs & Laptops

How To Connect Dell Precision Dual USB-C Thunderbolt Dock (TB18DC) To Dell XPS 9550

by Ange Morehouse | 15 December 2023
What Is An HP Thunderbolt Dock
PCs & Laptops

What Is An HP Thunderbolt Dock

by Ange Morehouse | 15 December 2023