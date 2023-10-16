Newsnews
General Catalyst And La Famiglia ‘Join Forces’ To Invest In European Startups

Written by: Alexi Shell | Published: 16 October 2023
In a significant development in the world of venture capital, General Catalyst and La Famiglia have announced their partnership, signaling the continued expansion of U.S.-based VCs into the European startup ecosystem. This collaboration aims to leverage the strengths of both firms to drive long-term growth and create a positive impact in the European market.

Key Takeaway

General Catalyst and La Famiglia have formed a partnership to enhance their investment efforts in Europe’s startup ecosystem. The collaboration brings together General Catalyst’s extensive experience and La Famiglia’s deep network connections in seed investing. This union is poised to have a significant impact on the European market and drive sustainable growth in sectors with high growth potential.

Jeannette zu Fürstenberg’s Role as Managing Director

Jeannette zu Fürstenberg, Founding Partner of La Famiglia, will join General Catalyst’s global partnership as a Managing Director. With her extensive experience and expertise, she will play a crucial role in shaping the future of European investments for General Catalyst. Fürstenberg’s investment thesis, which focuses on resilience and technological sovereignty, will have a profound impact on areas such as climate, industry, defense, and software-centric opportunities.

The Evolution of La Famiglia

La Famiglia, a prominent seed investor based in Berlin, will transition into a Seed investment arm while retaining its brand identity. Under this new structure, La Famiglia will act as a seed arm of General Catalyst, enabling the latter to tap into the highly connected seed investing brand in Europe. This partnership will also grant General Catalyst access to Fürstenberg’s extensive networking capabilities, fostering collaboration between high-growth founders and investors.

A Global Approach to Investment

General Catalyst, with its 20+ years of history and significant European investing footprint, is well-positioned to capitalize on this partnership. By aligning their capabilities, General Catalyst and La Famiglia aim to take a global approach to their investment thesis. This collaboration will enable them to think at a global scale while focusing on delivering results in Europe. It also reflects their intention to position themselves as a unified team, strategically expanding their presence in Europe.

Commitment to Creating Impact

Both General Catalyst and La Famiglia share a commitment to creating a positive impact in the European economy. Hemant Taneja, CEO of General Catalyst, emphasizes the importance of helping founders at the seed stage, particularly in Europe. He highlights the potential energy within La Famiglia’s community as a driving force for their collaboration. Through this partnership, General Catalyst aims to position itself as a leader in Europe, working closely with their teams in Berlin, Munich, and London.

From Collaboration to Tangible Results

While the announcement speaks of “radical collaboration” and a long-term impact, the true measure of success lies in translating these ideals into tangible results. General Catalyst and La Famiglia have already built a strong relationship since 2016, sharing a portfolio of successful companies. This shared history bodes well for their ability to navigate the challenges ahead and generate significant outcomes in the European startup landscape.

