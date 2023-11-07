figma-enhances-figjam-whiteboard-tool-with-ai-powered-features

Figma, the design software startup, has announced the addition of three generative AI features to its FigJam whiteboard tool. These new features aim to simplify the process of starting and organizing projects on the collaborative whiteboard platform.

FigJam: A Versatile Tool for Collaboration

FigJam is Figma’s online collaborative whiteboard tool that enables teams to work on design projects, organize meetings, and share ideas. Since its release in 2020, FigJam has gained popularity among Figma customers, even beyond its core user base of designers.

“A lot of people will be surprised, but two-thirds of our weekly active users are not designers,” said Yuhki Yamashita, Figma’s Chief Product Officer. This broad user base has driven Figma to develop FigJam as a tool that caters to various disciplines, including design, product, engineering, marketing, and project management.

AI-Powered Features for Enhanced Usability

Recognizing the need for a more user-friendly experience, Figma has incorporated AI technology into FigJam with three new features:

Generative Board Creation: To assist users in starting a FigJam board, Figma has developed a generative AI tool. This feature allows users to describe their board’s purpose and the elements they require, such as a calendar or project timeline. The AI tool then generates a template or diagram based on the provided information.

Sticky Note Organization: As FigJam boards grow, managing the increasing number of digital sticky notes can become challenging. Figma has addressed this by introducing a feature that enables users to sort their sticky notes into logical thematic groupings, such as subjects or individuals responsible for specific tasks.

Auto Summarization: With the aim of easing the process of extracting key points from a fully populated board, Figma has developed an AI-powered summarize feature. This functionality automatically generates a summary from the sea of sticky notes, saving users time and effort in synthesizing the information themselves.

The AI technology behind these features is powered by OpenAI’s large language model. Figma has customized the model to understand Figma and FigJam-specific concepts such as diagrams and calendar objects. Additionally, Figma has implemented controls to prevent users from generating harmful or inappropriate content outside of the intended use cases.

Addressing Collaboration Challenges

Figma’s decision to enhance FigJam with AI-driven features comes at a time when collaboration challenges are prevalent in the workplace. According to a recent survey by the 451 Group, 71% of employees struggle with collaboration.

By introducing these new features, Figma aims to provide a starting point for new users to overcome collaboration hurdles. The enhancements are set to be rolled out in an open beta starting today, allowing users to test and provide feedback on the AI-powered functionalities.