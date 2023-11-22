Newsnews
News

Fidelity National Financial Suffers Cybersecurity Incident, Shuts Down Network

Written by: Idette Sweat | Published: 23 November 2023
fidelity-national-financial-suffers-cybersecurity-incident-shuts-down-network
News

Fidelity National Financial (FNF), a leading Fortune 500 company in the title insurance and settlement services industry, has recently disclosed that it has fallen victim to a cybersecurity incident. As a result, the company took immediate action to shut down its network and implement measures to contain the breach.

Key Takeaway

Fidelity National Financial, a prominent player in the title insurance and settlement services industry, has experienced a cybersecurity incident that led to the unauthorized access of their systems. As a precautionary measure, FNF has shut down its network to contain the breach. An investigation is underway to determine the full extent of the incident. This disruption has impacted services related to title insurance, escrow, and mortgage transactions, causing temporary disruptions in the real estate market.

Investigation and Response

FNF has launched a thorough investigation into the incident and has enlisted the assistance of renowned cybersecurity experts. The company has also reported the breach to law enforcement agencies and has taken steps to assess and mitigate the impact of the incident.

While FNF has implemented various containment measures, the necessary blocking of access to certain systems has caused disruptions to its business operations. This disruption primarily affects services related to title insurance, escrow, other title-related services, and mortgage transactions.

The Unauthorized Access

According to FNF’s preliminary findings, an unauthorized third party successfully gained access to specific FNF systems and acquired certain credentials. The investigation into the breach is ongoing, and FNF is diligently working towards a resolution.

Real Estate News has reported that the breach has resulted in the interruption of scheduled closings, leaving agents and homebuyers in a state of uncertainty. Until Sunday, when the systems are expected to be available again, affected parties have been forced to seek alternative solutions.

Network Shutdown and Scrubbing Servers

An individual claiming to work for a company affiliated with Fidelity Financial Services shared that FNF decided to take the drastic step of shutting down their network, systems, and even email in an effort to prevent any further issues. This measure included scrubbing their servers in Jacksonville.

Another source, working in IT for a company utilizing FNF’s services, revealed that FNF’s operations seemed to be entirely locked up as a result of the incident.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post

Related Posts

When Did Playstation Get Hacked
TECHNOLOGY

When Did Playstation Get Hacked

by Suzi Pope | 25 August 2023
Why Cybersecurity Matters
TECHNOLOGY

Why Cybersecurity Matters

by Felicity Castorena | 12 September 2023
What Degree Do You Need For Cybersecurity
TECHNOLOGY

What Degree Do You Need For Cybersecurity

by Sapphira Randazzo | 12 September 2023
What Cybersecurity Looks Like
TECHNOLOGY

What Cybersecurity Looks Like

by Edeline Clarkson | 12 September 2023
How Many Cybersecurity Attacks Per Day
TECHNOLOGY

How Many Cybersecurity Attacks Per Day

by Nora Mccrea | 12 September 2023
The Importance of Cyber Security In The 21st Century
TECHNOLOGY

The Importance of Cyber Security In The 21st Century

by Joseph | 23 August 2019
Which Of The Following Is A Series Of National-Level Exercise Focused On Cybersecurity?
TECHNOLOGY

Which Of The Following Is A Series Of National-Level Exercise Focused On Cybersecurity?

by Babette Sandlin | 12 September 2023
What Is The Cybersecurity Act
TECHNOLOGY

What Is The Cybersecurity Act

by Georgina Bartley | 12 September 2023

Recent Stories

Fidelity National Financial Suffers Cybersecurity Incident, Shuts Down Network
News

Fidelity National Financial Suffers Cybersecurity Incident, Shuts Down Network

by Idette Sweat | 23 November 2023
Must-Have Tools For Modern CFOs In Growth-Stage Startups
News

Must-Have Tools For Modern CFOs In Growth-Stage Startups

by Idette Sweat | 23 November 2023
OpenAI Shake-up: Nonprofit Board’s Power Play Leads To Leadership Change
News

OpenAI Shake-up: Nonprofit Board’s Power Play Leads To Leadership Change

by Idette Sweat | 23 November 2023
New Partnership Loss For X As Paris Hilton’s 11:11 Media Pulls Out
News

New Partnership Loss For X As Paris Hilton’s 11:11 Media Pulls Out

by Idette Sweat | 23 November 2023
Mastodon’s Latest Feature Takes A Stance Against “Reply Guys”
News

Mastodon’s Latest Feature Takes A Stance Against “Reply Guys”

by Idette Sweat | 23 November 2023
New Opportunities For AI Engineers On H-1B: How To Explore Immigration Independence
News

New Opportunities For AI Engineers On H-1B: How To Explore Immigration Independence

by Idette Sweat | 23 November 2023
Elon Musk Announces Grok’s Launch To X Premium+ Subscribers Next Week
News

Elon Musk Announces Grok’s Launch To X Premium+ Subscribers Next Week

by Idette Sweat | 23 November 2023
9 Best HP Ultrabook Charger For 2023
TECHNOLOGY

9 Best HP Ultrabook Charger For 2023

by Idette Sweat | 23 November 2023