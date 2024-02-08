Newsnews
Brita Acquires Smart Water Bottle Startup, Larq

Written by: Kerianne Duckett | Published: 8 February 2024
Smart water bottle-maker Larq has recently announced its acquisition by filtration giant Brita. The acquisition is expected to provide Brita with a reentry point into the American market under an existing brand name.

Key Takeaway

Brita’s acquisition of Larq marks a strategic move to reenter the American market and leverage Larq’s innovative technology and online sales expertise, setting the stage for future collaborations and product expansions.

Larq’s Innovative Technology

Larq, based in the Bay Area and founded in late 2017, is renowned for its line of smart water bottles featuring a built-in UV light cap that effectively reduces bacteria accumulation. The company has also expanded its product range to include a water pitcher, combining UV light with standard water filtration, aligning with Brita’s offerings.

Strategic Expansion and Digital Transformation

Larq’s CEO, Justin Wang, highlighted that the acquisition aligns with Brita’s aim to expand its B2C presence in North America. With Larq’s strong online presence and Brita’s retail expertise, the acquisition is poised to spearhead both offline and online sales efforts.

Future Innovations and Collaborations

Despite the dominance of Brita U.S. (Clorox) in the market, Larq and Brita are set to focus on innovation. Wang emphasized that both companies are well-positioned to lead in terms of innovation, with a continued focus on app connectivity and hydration tracking.

