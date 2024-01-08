Newsnews
News

Apple Rejects Hey’s Calendar App Over Payment Dispute

Written by: Ardys Concepcion | Published: 8 January 2024
apple-rejects-heys-calendar-app-over-payment-dispute
News

Basecamp’s email service, Hey, has once again found itself in a dispute with Apple, this time over the rejection of its new calendar app from the App Store. The conflict stems from Apple’s requirement that apps allow users to sign up for the service and potentially pay for the subscription within the app, thereby triggering Apple’s 30% commission on in-app purchases.

Key Takeaway

Apple has once again clashed with Hey, this time over the rejection of its calendar app from the App Store due to payment-related issues, reigniting a longstanding dispute between the two companies.

Hey’s Standpoint

Hey’s co-founder, David Heinemeier Hansson, took to social media to express frustration over Apple’s rejection, citing the tech giant’s insistence on the app’s lack of functionality upon download. He emphasized that Hey is unwilling to comply with what he referred to as “extortionate 30% ransom” demanded by Apple and vowed to continue the fight.

Historical Context

This is not the first time Hey has clashed with Apple. In 2020, Apple initially rejected Hey’s email app for similar reasons, eventually reaching a compromise that allowed users to download and use Hey with a randomized email ID, but required payment through a web browser for full access.

Hey’s Argument

Hansson has pointed out that several other apps, such as Google Calendar and Netflix, operate with similar login and payment structures outside of Apple’s ecosystem. He also highlighted Apple’s use of a single iCloud ID to provide subscriptions to a suite of apps, arguing that Hey’s calendar app should be permitted on the App Store.

Continued Resistance

Despite the ongoing dispute, Apple has not provided immediate comment on the matter. Hansson, however, remains resolute in Hey’s stance, stating, “We’re never going to roll over and pay Apple 30% in protection money to be left alone. Last time we found a way, and we will again.”


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post

Related Posts

How Does The Apple Watch Work
TECHNOLOGY

How Does The Apple Watch Work

by Tanitansy Coggins | 7 August 2023
Why Can’t I Get A Chime Card
AI

Why Can’t I Get A Chime Card

by Gilbertine Toney | 16 September 2023
How To Work A Apple Watch
TECHNOLOGY

How To Work A Apple Watch

by Viviene Boren | 7 August 2023
What Is Apple Watch Good For
TECHNOLOGY

What Is Apple Watch Good For

by Chantal Wortman | 7 August 2023
What Does A Apple Watch Do
TECHNOLOGY

What Does A Apple Watch Do

by Fawn Bonds | 7 August 2023
How To Reject A Facebook Pay Payment
AI

How To Reject A Facebook Pay Payment

by Therine Lowry | 19 September 2023
Amazon Echo Buds (2nd Gen): First Look on the Wireless Earbuds
Accessories & Gadgets

Amazon Echo Buds (2nd Gen): First Look on the Wireless Earbuds

by Natalia Go | 30 May 2021
How To Cancel Transfer On Venmo
AI

How To Cancel Transfer On Venmo

by Bea Spear | 20 September 2023

Recent Stories

Apple Rejects Hey’s Calendar App Over Payment Dispute
News

Apple Rejects Hey’s Calendar App Over Payment Dispute

by Ardys Concepcion | 8 January 2024
When Is Destroyer Coming To Lost Ark
GAMING

When Is Destroyer Coming To Lost Ark

by Ardys Concepcion | 8 January 2024
What Are Tripods In Lost Ark
GAMING

What Are Tripods In Lost Ark

by Ardys Concepcion | 8 January 2024
How To Track Tripods In Lost Ark
GAMING

How To Track Tripods In Lost Ark

by Ardys Concepcion | 8 January 2024
How To Leave Guild Lost Ark
GAMING

How To Leave Guild Lost Ark

by Ardys Concepcion | 8 January 2024
SentinelOne Acquires PingSafe For Over $100 Million
News

SentinelOne Acquires PingSafe For Over $100 Million

by Ardys Concepcion | 8 January 2024
How To Transfer Guild Leader In Lost Ark
GAMING

How To Transfer Guild Leader In Lost Ark

by Ardys Concepcion | 8 January 2024
How Long Does New Guildmate Last In Lost Ark
GAMING

How Long Does New Guildmate Last In Lost Ark

by Ardys Concepcion | 8 January 2024