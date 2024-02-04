Apple Launches Vision Pro, Taylor Swift Fans React, And Palworld Faces Scrutiny

Welcome to the Week in Review (WiR), where we recap the latest in tech news. This week, Apple made waves with the launch of the Vision Pro, an AR headset with a wide array of apps. Meanwhile, Taylor Swift fans took action against explicit deepfakes of the singer, and Palworld, a popular video game, came under fire for potential plagiarism. Let’s dive into the details.

Key Takeaway Apple’s launch of the Vision Pro, Taylor Swift fans’ response to deepfakes, and Palworld’s scrutiny highlight the intersection of technology, entertainment, and intellectual property issues in the digital age.

Tech Layoffs Surge

Tech companies have been making headlines for layoffs, with Okta, Block, and PayPal all announcing significant staff reductions. This trend reflects the broader impact of workforce changes in the tech industry, affecting both large and small companies.

iOS 18 Update

Apple’s upcoming iOS 18 update is anticipated to be a major one, with potential enhancements to Siri, Messages, and support for RCS. The tech community is eagerly awaiting the release to see the full extent of the improvements.

Apple Vision Pro Unveiled

Apple’s foray into spatial computing has arrived with the Vision Pro, offering a rich selection of apps and games. Early reviews and impressions of the device provide insights for those considering a purchase.

Swifties Take a Stand

Taylor Swift fans mobilized to combat nonconsensual deepfake content featuring the artist. Their efforts aimed to minimize the spread of these unauthorized and explicit materials on social media platforms.

Palworld Faces Investigation

The Pokémon Company expressed concerns over Palworld’s use of Pokémon assets without permission. The company stated its intention to investigate the matter and take appropriate action against the game developer.