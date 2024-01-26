Newsnews
News

Swifties Rally To Protect Taylor Swift From Nonconsensual Deepfakes

Written by: Flor France | Published: 26 January 2024
swifties-rally-to-protect-taylor-swift-from-nonconsensual-deepfakes
News

Nonconsensual deepfake porn of Taylor Swift went viral on X this week, with one post garnering more than 45 million views, 24,000 reposts and hundreds of thousands of likes before it was removed.

Key Takeaway

Swifties are mobilizing to protect Taylor Swift from nonconsensual deepfake porn, showcasing the power of dedicated fanbases in combating online abuse.

Swifties Take Action

The pop star has one of the world’s most dedicated, extremely online, and incomprehensibly massive fanbases. Now, the Swifties are out for blood. When mega-fandoms get organized, they’re capable of immense things, like when K-pop fans reserved hundreds of tickets to a Donald Trump rally in an attempt to tank attendance numbers.

But today isn’t election day, and Swifties are focused on something more immediate: making the musician’s nonconsensual deepfakes as difficult to find as possible. Now, when you search terms like “taylor swift ai” or “taylor swift deepfake” on X, you’ll find thousands of posts from fans trying to bury the AI-generated content. On X, the phrase “PROTECT TAYLOR SWIFT” has been trending with over 36,000 posts.

Sometimes, these fandom-driven campaigns can cross a line. While some fans are encouraging each other to dox the X users who circulated the deepfakes, others worry about fighting harassment with more harassment, especially when the suspected perpetrator has a relatively common name, and in some cases, the Swifties could be going after the wrong guy.

Challenges and Legislative Response

With the rise of accessible generative AI tools, this harassment tactic has become so widespread that last year, the FBI and international law enforcers issued a joint statement about the threat of sextortion. According to research from cybersecurity firm Deeptrace, about 96% of deepfakes are pornographic, and they almost always feature women.

Congress is making some legislative headway to criminalize nonconsensual deepfakes. Virginia has banned deepfake revenge porn, and Representative Yvette Clarke (D-NY) recently reintroduced the DEEPFAKES Accountability Act, which she first proposed in 2019.

This abuse campaign is emblematic of the problems with AI’s steep ascent: companies are building too fast to properly assess the risks of the products they’re shipping. So, maybe Taylor Swift fans will take up the fight for thoughtful regulation of fast-developing AI products — but if it takes a mass harassment campaign against a celebrity for undertested AI models to face any sort of scrutiny, then that’s a whole other problem.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post

Related Posts

New Wave Of Prosecutors Across All States Join Forces To Combat AI Child Exploitation
News

New Wave Of Prosecutors Across All States Join Forces To Combat AI Child Exploitation

by Bess Gudino | 6 September 2023
Who Has The Most Spotify Listeners
TECHNOLOGY

Who Has The Most Spotify Listeners

by Della Grindstaff | 18 August 2023
What Is Deepfake Tech and Should You Be Scared of It? 
AI

What Is Deepfake Tech and Should You Be Scared of It? 

by Samantha | 29 August 2020
Stability AI Introduces Stable Video Diffusion, An AI Model For Video Generation
News

Stability AI Introduces Stable Video Diffusion, An AI Model For Video Generation

by Angelita Bye | 22 November 2023
Why Isn’t Taylor Swift On Spotify
TECHNOLOGY

Why Isn’t Taylor Swift On Spotify

by Tommi Mcguinness | 19 August 2023
Who Is Number 1 On Spotify
TECHNOLOGY

Who Is Number 1 On Spotify

by Izabel Fritz | 18 August 2023
Which Artists Have Left Spotify
TECHNOLOGY

Which Artists Have Left Spotify

by Ilsa Leake | 18 August 2023
New Regulations Aim To Make The UK The Safest Place To Be Online
News

New Regulations Aim To Make The UK The Safest Place To Be Online

by Golda Tillotson | 20 September 2023

Recent Stories

Japan’s SLIM Spacecraft Successfully Lands On Moon – Upside-Down
News

Japan’s SLIM Spacecraft Successfully Lands On Moon – Upside-Down

by Flor France | 26 January 2024
Swifties Rally To Protect Taylor Swift From Nonconsensual Deepfakes
News

Swifties Rally To Protect Taylor Swift From Nonconsensual Deepfakes

by Flor France | 26 January 2024
Solana Mobile’s Path To Success: A Long Journey Ahead
News

Solana Mobile’s Path To Success: A Long Journey Ahead

by Flor France | 26 January 2024
Bill Gates Believes In The Future Of General Purpose Humanoid Robots
News

Bill Gates Believes In The Future Of General Purpose Humanoid Robots

by Flor France | 26 January 2024
Fortnite And Epic Games Store Set To Return To IOS In Europe
News

Fortnite And Epic Games Store Set To Return To IOS In Europe

by Flor France | 26 January 2024
Allianz Direct Acquires Luko’s French Home Insurance Business
News

Allianz Direct Acquires Luko’s French Home Insurance Business

by Flor France | 26 January 2024
How Is Halo Top So Good
GAMING

How Is Halo Top So Good

by Flor France | 26 January 2024
Where Do Halo Oranges Come From
GAMING

Where Do Halo Oranges Come From

by Flor France | 26 January 2024