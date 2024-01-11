Newsnews
News

Amazon’s Just Walk Out Technology Now Supports Employee Badges For Payments

Written by: Wilona Stock | Published: 12 January 2024
amazons-just-walk-out-technology-now-supports-employee-badges-for-payments
News

Amazon has expanded its Just Walk Out retail technology to include support for employee badges as a payment mechanism. This technology, powered by computer vision and sensors, allows customers to shop at stores and skip the cashier line during checkout. The retail giant has introduced “badge pay,” a new option that enables Just Walk Out technology in a hospital setting.

Key Takeaway

Amazon’s Just Walk Out technology now supports employee badges as a payment method, initially introduced in a hospital setting. The system allows healthcare staff to make purchases using their employee badges, linked to their payroll deduct accounts, providing convenient and seamless transactions.

Badge Pay for Hospital Employees

The new badge pay feature allows healthcare staff such as doctors, nurses, and other employees to use their employee badges to purchase food and beverages from their hospital’s Just Walk Out store. These purchases are linked to the employee’s payroll deduct account, enabling seamless payments around the clock, even after the hospital’s cafeteria is closed. Employees can also access their receipts and check their account balance through their hospital’s badge pay web portal or mobile app.

Implementation at St. Joseph’s/Candler Hospital Campus

The system is initially being introduced at St. Joseph’s/Candler at its Candler Hospital Campus in Savannah, Georgia. Amazon collaborated with healthcare automation provider CBORD to implement the technology at the hospital store. In addition to healthcare staff, visitors to the hospital can also shop at the store using their debit or credit cards or mobile wallets, with access to their receipts via justwalkout.com/receipts. The Candler Hospital’s store is operated by food and nutrition provider Morrison Healthcare, which serves over 950 hospitals and healthcare systems.

Future Expansion and Impact Evaluation

A hospital executive expressed that the introduction of the test was to determine the potential rollout of the solution to other locations. Paul P. Hinchey, president and CEO of St. Joseph’s/Candler, stated that the technology supports their smart medicine strategy by providing convenient solutions to patients, visitors, and co-workers, including food service. The impact of the technology will be evaluated post-launch to determine its potential utilization on other campuses.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post

Related Posts

Amazon Rekognition: Face Analysis Tech Meets Fears and Frowns Alike
TECH REVIEWS

Amazon Rekognition: Face Analysis Tech Meets Fears and Frowns Alike

by Darrel | 26 August 2019
Amazon Black Friday Deals 2022: Save Up on Gadgets and More
TECHNOLOGY

Amazon Black Friday Deals 2022: Save Up on Gadgets and More

by Albert De Venecia | 7 November 2022
When Is Amazon Prime Day October
TECHNOLOGY

When Is Amazon Prime Day October

by Pearla Franco | 29 August 2023
Fire TV Cube vs Fire Stick: Which Is More Value For Money?
TECH REVIEWS

Fire TV Cube vs Fire Stick: Which Is More Value For Money?

by Juliet | 24 August 2020
15 Best Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy in 2022
FINTECH

15 Best Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy in 2022

by Kenneth | 6 November 2019
Can You Use Venmo on Amazon? (Answered)
FINTECH

Can You Use Venmo on Amazon? (Answered)

by Albert De Venecia | 14 November 2022
Amazon Echo Buds (2nd Gen): First Look on the Wireless Earbuds
Accessories & Gadgets

Amazon Echo Buds (2nd Gen): First Look on the Wireless Earbuds

by Natalia Go | 30 May 2021
Samuel L. Jackson And His Voice To Grace Amazon’s Alexa
TECH REVIEWS

Samuel L. Jackson And His Voice To Grace Amazon’s Alexa

by Albert De Venecia | 26 September 2019

Recent Stories

Amazon’s Just Walk Out Technology Now Supports Employee Badges For Payments
News

Amazon’s Just Walk Out Technology Now Supports Employee Badges For Payments

by Wilona Stock | 12 January 2024
Overmoon: Revolutionizing The Vacation Rental Model
News

Overmoon: Revolutionizing The Vacation Rental Model

by Wilona Stock | 12 January 2024
State-backed Hackers Exploiting New Ivanti VPN Zero-day Vulnerabilities
News

State-backed Hackers Exploiting New Ivanti VPN Zero-day Vulnerabilities

by Wilona Stock | 12 January 2024
Circle Internet Financial Files Confidentially For IPO
News

Circle Internet Financial Files Confidentially For IPO

by Wilona Stock | 12 January 2024
Google Removes 17 ‘Underutilized’ Assistant Features To Focus On Quality And Reliability
News

Google Removes 17 ‘Underutilized’ Assistant Features To Focus On Quality And Reliability

by Wilona Stock | 12 January 2024
The Unintentional Online Reality Show: Inside The World Cruise On TikTok
News

The Unintentional Online Reality Show: Inside The World Cruise On TikTok

by Wilona Stock | 12 January 2024
The Future Of Hyundai: A Deep Dive Into Hydrogen Fuel Cells
News

The Future Of Hyundai: A Deep Dive Into Hydrogen Fuel Cells

by Wilona Stock | 12 January 2024
Lucid Motors Struggles With Sales: Delivers Only 6,001 Cars In 2023
News

Lucid Motors Struggles With Sales: Delivers Only 6,001 Cars In 2023

by Wilona Stock | 12 January 2024