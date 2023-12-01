amazon-playing-catch-up-in-the-ai-race

Amazon, one of the dominant players in the cloud industry, finds itself in an unexpected position of playing catch-up in the rapidly evolving field of artificial intelligence (AI). At the recent AWS re:Invent event in Las Vegas, the biggest announcements revolved around AI, highlighting Amazon’s focus on this area. However, it was evident that Amazon is trailing behind its key competitor, Microsoft, in the AI race.

Last week, an incident at OpenAI shed light on the rivalry between Amazon and Microsoft. Despite this, Amazon CEO Adam Selipsky took the opportunity to make subtle jabs at Microsoft during his keynote speech at the event. This indicates that Amazon is keenly aware of its position and is aiming to bridge the gap between itself and Microsoft in the AI market.

Being behind in the AI race does not necessarily spell doom for Amazon. The cloud giant has been a dominant force since it introduced the concept of cloud computing in 2006. However, the landscape of generative AI is still in its early stages, with the market evolving rapidly. This means that the perception of Microsoft being ahead might become irrelevant within the next year or so.

Despite the scarcity of groundbreaking announcements at the event, one notable development was the introduction of Amazon Q. This tool enables developers to connect a generative AI layer to enterprise software. Some experts have compared it to Microsoft Copilot, suggesting that Amazon is indeed playing catch-up in this aspect.

Scott Raney, a partner at Redpoint, points out that Microsoft has made strategic moves such as acquiring GitHub for $7.5 billion in 2018 and investing a significant amount in OpenAI. These actions have positioned Microsoft well to capitalize on the current wave of interest in generative AI.