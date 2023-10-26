Newsnews
News

Amazon Clinic Expands To Treat Cough, Cold, And Flu

Written by: Ambur Pease | Published: 27 October 2023
amazon-clinic-expands-to-treat-cough-cold-and-flu
News

Amazon recently announced the expansion of its virtual health care marketplace, Amazon Clinic, to include treatment for common ailments such as cough, cold, and flu. Customers can now conveniently select the “Cough, cold, and flu” option from the “Find a treatment” list on Amazon Clinic’s desktop or mobile platform.

Key Takeaway

Amazon Clinic, the virtual health care marketplace, now offers treatment for cough, cold, and flu. Through this platform, users can connect with licensed clinicians, receive timely care, and explore treatment options within minutes or hours rather than waiting days or weeks. Amazon’s expansion in the healthcare industry shows its commitment to enhancing access to quality care for its customers.

Connecting Users with Telehealth Providers

Through Amazon Clinic, users can browse a list of available telehealth providers and compare pricing and response times. After completing an intake form that captures their symptoms and basic health history, users are connected with licensed clinicians either through a secure messaging portal or a video call.

The clinicians will then provide appropriate treatment, which may include issuing a prescription that can be conveniently filled by Amazon Pharmacy or another pharmacy of choice. This streamlined process allows for timely care and relief.

Importance of Quick Treatment

Dr. Nworah Ayogu, Chief Medical Officer and General Manager of Amazon Clinic, highlighted the importance of prompt treatment for conditions such as the flu. By quickly connecting users with healthcare providers who understand their condition, Amazon Clinic offers a platform through which customers can explore treatment options and receive appropriate care within minutes or hours, rather than days or weeks.

Enhancing Access to Healthcare

Launched in November 2022, Amazon Clinic serves as a platform to connect users with healthcare providers through telemedicine. Though Amazon Clinic does not provide healthcare services directly, it offers a streamlined solution for users to access remote care for over 35 common health concerns, including asthma, eczema, acid reflux, and pinkeye.

Today’s announcement is another milestone in Amazon’s continuous efforts to establish a presence in the healthcare industry. While Amazon had previously launched and shut down a telehealth service called Amazon Care, it has since closed a $3.9 billion acquisition of healthcare provider OneMedical and launched Amazon Pharmacy following its acquisition of PillPack.

Despite the closure of its joint venture with JP Morgan and Berkshire Hathaway to build an employee healthcare operation, Amazon remains committed to expanding its healthcare offerings and enhancing access to quality care for its customers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post

Related Posts

Amazon Pharmacy Launches Game-Changing Drone Delivery Service
News

Amazon Pharmacy Launches Game-Changing Drone Delivery Service

by Andree George | 19 October 2023
8 Best Boba 4G for 2023
TECH REVIEWS

8 Best Boba 4G for 2023

by Talia Schuh | 19 September 2023
How To Read Hospital Monitor
TECHNOLOGY

How To Read Hospital Monitor

by Leia Grace | 23 August 2023
New Solution By Untap Health: Tracking Risk From Bugs Like Flu And COVID-19
News

New Solution By Untap Health: Tracking Risk From Bugs Like Flu And COVID-19

by Noemi Malin | 21 September 2023
20 Best Games Like Life Is Strange
GAMING

20 Best Games Like Life Is Strange

by Samantha | 4 August 2021
Glass Health: Revolutionizing Medical Diagnoses With AI
News

Glass Health: Revolutionizing Medical Diagnoses With AI

by Renie Stringer | 8 September 2023
Dying Light 2 Review: Is It Better Than the First Game?
GAMING

Dying Light 2 Review: Is It Better Than the First Game?

by James | 3 March 2022
How Much Do Monitor Techs Make
TECHNOLOGY

How Much Do Monitor Techs Make

by Darby Muro | 24 August 2023

Recent Stories

9 Best Voice Recorder 16GB For 2023
TECHNOLOGY

9 Best Voice Recorder 16GB For 2023

by Ambur Pease | 27 October 2023
9 Best Philips Digital Voice Recorder For 2023
TECHNOLOGY

9 Best Philips Digital Voice Recorder For 2023

by Ambur Pease | 27 October 2023
10 Amazing Digital Voice Recorder Rechargeable For 2023
TECHNOLOGY

10 Amazing Digital Voice Recorder Rechargeable For 2023

by Ambur Pease | 27 October 2023
13 Amazing Etekcity Voice Recorder For 2023
TECHNOLOGY

13 Amazing Etekcity Voice Recorder For 2023

by Ambur Pease | 27 October 2023
13 Amazing Voice Activated Voice Recorder For 2023
TECHNOLOGY

13 Amazing Voice Activated Voice Recorder For 2023

by Ambur Pease | 27 October 2023
8 Amazing Tape Voice Recorder For 2023
TECHNOLOGY

8 Amazing Tape Voice Recorder For 2023

by Ambur Pease | 27 October 2023
10 Amazing Mini Full HD Camera And Voice Recorder For 2023
TECHNOLOGY

10 Amazing Mini Full HD Camera And Voice Recorder For 2023

by Ambur Pease | 27 October 2023
9 Amazing Simple Voice Recorder For 2023
TECHNOLOGY

9 Amazing Simple Voice Recorder For 2023

by Ambur Pease | 27 October 2023