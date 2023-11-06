tampon-based-sti-screening-now-available-from-daye-in-the-uk

Daye, a UK-based femcare-turned-gynaecological-health startup, has announced the expansion of its tampon-based home screening service to include testing for sexually transmitted infections (STIs). This unique “STI Diagnostic Tampon” service utilizes Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) testing technology to detect the presence of pathogens, making it a “world first” in non-invasive screening.

Key Takeaway Daye, a UK-based femcare startup, has introduced a tampon-based STI screening service, using PCR testing technology to detect the presence of pathogens. This innovative and non-invasive approach offers convenience and comfort for users, making it a unique solution compared to traditional testing methods. The company plans to expand its offerings to include HPV and GBS screening in the future.

A Convenient and Comfortable Testing Solution

The tampon-based STI testing service offered by Daye is designed to be simple and user-friendly. The PCR test can detect genetic material from pathogens, whether they are dead or alive, so users only need to place their sample in the extraction solution provided, and then send it off for analysis. This method is non-intrusive and takes advantage of the familiarity and ease of using a tampon.

Daye’s test tampons offer advantages over traditional testing methods in sexual health clinics or doctor’s offices. The tampons collect more vaginal fluid and cover a larger surface area, making it both a more accurate and comfortable way to test for STIs compared to swabs or speculums. The use of PCR testing ensures reliable and accurate results, with reduced false positives. It is even capable of detecting multiple pathogens in a single sample.

Expanding Offerings and Global Reach

While Daye initially offers screening for five common STIs — Chlamydia, gonorrhoea, trichomonas, mycoplasma, and ureaplasma — the company plans to add more tests in the future. Their next addition will be Human Papillomavirus (HPV) testing, an STI that has been linked to an increased risk of cervical cancer. Additionally, Daye has plans to offer GBS screening for pregnant patients. GBS, a common bacteria that can cause severe infections in newborns if transmitted during delivery, can be detected and promptly treated through testing.

Daye is launching its STI testing service in the UK first, with a cost of £99 per test. The company also has plans to expand its screening services to the US and other European countries. Daye aims to provide comprehensive aftercare support for patients across the EU.

Ensuring Education and Regular Testing

Daye acknowledges the importance of routine HIV testing, which is often provided by sexual health clinics. To mitigate the risk of missing out on important health information, Daye allows patients to book in-clinic appointments for HIV screening. In the future, the company may also introduce at-home blood testing for HIV. Daye ensures that its patients are well-educated on the risks associated with HIV and are reminded of the need for regular testing. The overall goal is to destigmatize sexual health and provide medically-backed advice on the recommended frequency of screening.