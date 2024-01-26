Newsnews
UK Launches Antitrust Probe Into Proposed Vodafone / Three Merger

Written by: Petrina Drews | Published: 26 January 2024
The U.K.’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has initiated a formal investigation into the planned merger between Vodafone and Three UK. The £15 billion ($19 billion) joint venture aims to reduce the U.K.’s main infrastructure-owning mobile networks from four to three, with the other two being EE and O2. The CMA has expressed concerns about the potential impact of this tie-up on competition in the telecommunications market, and has announced that it will be conducting a thorough assessment before making any decisions.

The U.K.'s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has launched a formal probe into the proposed merger between Vodafone and Three UK, expressing concerns about the potential impact on competition in the telecommunications market. The investigation will involve a thorough assessment of the merger's implications and may lead to a more in-depth phase 2 investigation.

The current phase of the investigation, known as “phase 1,” will involve evaluating whether the proposed merger will lead to a “substantial lessening of competition.” This initial market analysis phase can take up to 40 days, during which the CMA will gather essential data from the parties involved, competitors, customers, and other stakeholders. If necessary, the investigation may proceed to a more in-depth “phase 2” investigation, which could last an additional six months.

According to Tom Smith, a former CMA legal director and current partner at London-based law firm Geradin Partners, it is highly likely that the investigation will progress to a full phase 2 merger investigation, with the CMA expected to reach a final decision in the Autumn. Smith also highlighted the failed acquisition attempt by Three’s parent company Hutchison to procure O2, emphasizing that the current merger will be reviewed based on its own merits.

Besides competition concerns, the proposed merger also faces additional regulatory scrutiny related to national security. The U.K. Cabinet Office has raised concerns about a 14.6 percent stake held by the United Arab Emirates (UAE) telecoms group e& in Vodafone, citing potential national security risks. Additionally, Three’s ownership by CK Hutchison Holdings, a Hong Kong-based conglomerate subject to China’s national security law, has further heightened governmental and regulatory scrutiny of the deal.

