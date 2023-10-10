Newsnews
News

Acceldata Raises $10M To Accelerate Growth In The Data Observability Space

Written by: Madelon Lafave | Published: 11 October 2023
acceldata-raises-10m-to-accelerate-growth-in-the-data-observability-space
News

Data observability startup Acceldata has secured an additional $10 million in funding, as an extension to its Series C round. This brings the total amount raised by the company to over $100 million. The latest funding comes from new investor Prosperty7 Ventures, and will be used to support Acceldata’s go-to-market efforts, mergers and acquisitions, research and development (particularly in Canada), and expansion into new geographic markets.

Key Takeaway

Acceldata has raised

0 million in an extension to its Series C round, bringing its total funding to over

00 million. The funding will be used to support the company’s go-to-market efforts, R&D, and geographic expansion.

Meeting the Growing Need for Data Observability Solutions

According to Acceldata co-founder and CEO Rohit Choudhary, there is an increasing demand for real-time observability solutions that can effectively manage the vast amounts of data being generated by organizations. As the adoption of data infrastructure, AI, and analytics continues to grow, companies require tools that can provide them with visibility into their data pipelines and ensure data health.

The Importance of Data Observability

Data observability has emerged as a critical trend in the big data space. Companies now recognize the importance of understanding, diagnosing, and managing the health of their data across various IT tools throughout the data lifecycle. Acceldata’s platform aims to address this need by monitoring data pipelines and infrastructure, and helping to investigate and resolve data quality issues in real time.

Acceldata’s Differentiation

Acceldata sets itself apart from competitors by monitoring an organization’s entire data supply chain, including data sources, data enrichment, data consumption, and associated costs. This comprehensive approach allows companies to identify and address issues that can impact the reliability and accuracy of their AI models, resulting in improved customer churn predictions and revenue forecasts.

Expanding Market Presence

While Acceldata faces competition from established players in the data observability market, the company is making strategic moves to maintain its position of strength. It recently acquired AI platform Bewgle, whose founders will lead the AI team at Acceldata and help expand the company’s AI-focused observability offerings. Additionally, Acceldata plans to grow its team, increasing the number of full-time employees from 216 to 250 by the end of the year.

Acceldata’s strong market presence is evident in its customer base, which includes notable organizations such as Oracle, Dun & Bradstreet, and Walmart’s PhonePe. The company has seen a doubling of its Fortune 500 client base year-over-year, further establishing itself as a leading player in the data observability space.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post

Related Posts

Hyperproof Raises $40 Million In Funding Round To Expand Compliance And Risk Management Software
News

Hyperproof Raises $40 Million In Funding Round To Expand Compliance And Risk Management Software

by Hailee Quintana | 30 August 2023
Observe Raises $50M In Debt, Launches Gen AI Features
News

Observe Raises $50M In Debt, Launches Gen AI Features

by Jaime Klinger | 7 October 2023
Checkout.com Sees Crypto Companies As 4% Of Total Processing Volume After Cutting Ties With Binance
News

Checkout.com Sees Crypto Companies As 4% Of Total Processing Volume After Cutting Ties With Binance

by Danila Ireland | 20 September 2023
Who Owns Slack?
TECHNOLOGY

Who Owns Slack?

by Ellen Mullinax | 18 September 2023
When Did Salesforce Buy Slack
TECHNOLOGY

When Did Salesforce Buy Slack

by Aileen Hallett | 18 September 2023
Enfabrica Raises $125M In Funding To Develop AI-focused Networking Hardware
News

Enfabrica Raises $125M In Funding To Develop AI-focused Networking Hardware

by Margo Vierra | 13 September 2023
14 Best Amazon Ethernet Adapter for 2023
TECH REVIEWS

14 Best Amazon Ethernet Adapter for 2023

by Aurelea Guidry | 20 August 2023
Where VCS Are Placing Their Fintech Bets
AI

Where VCS Are Placing Their Fintech Bets

by Ruthy Futrell | 19 September 2023

Recent Stories

TabbyML Raises $3.2 Million To Challenge GitHub Copilot
News

TabbyML Raises $3.2 Million To Challenge GitHub Copilot

by Madelon Lafave | 11 October 2023
Newsworthiness Redefined: X Changes Its Public Interest Policy
News

Newsworthiness Redefined: X Changes Its Public Interest Policy

by Madelon Lafave | 11 October 2023
New Healthcare Workflow Automation Startup, Plenful, Raises $9M In Funding
News

New Healthcare Workflow Automation Startup, Plenful, Raises $9M In Funding

by Madelon Lafave | 11 October 2023
Acceldata Raises $10M To Accelerate Growth In The Data Observability Space
News

Acceldata Raises $10M To Accelerate Growth In The Data Observability Space

by Madelon Lafave | 11 October 2023
Harbour Raises $15M To Revolutionize Contract Drafting And Management
News

Harbour Raises $15M To Revolutionize Contract Drafting And Management

by Madelon Lafave | 11 October 2023
Gutsy Secures $51 Million Seed Funding To Revolutionize Security With Process Mining
News

Gutsy Secures $51 Million Seed Funding To Revolutionize Security With Process Mining

by Madelon Lafave | 11 October 2023
Solar-powered Everything: An Interview With Giovanni Fili Of Exeger
News

Solar-powered Everything: An Interview With Giovanni Fili Of Exeger

by Madelon Lafave | 11 October 2023
Pair Eyewear Secures $75 Million In Series C Funding For Global Expansion
News

Pair Eyewear Secures $75 Million In Series C Funding For Global Expansion

by Madelon Lafave | 11 October 2023