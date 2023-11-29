a-three-step-process-to-successfully-launch-and-sustain-your-merged-brand

Step 1: Manage audience expectations

When companies merge, it is common for employees and customers alike to question how the merger will impact them. Will their jobs be at risk? Will the products they love be changed or taken away?

Recognizing these concerns, it is crucial to prioritize stakeholder peace of mind. The first rule is to always “do no harm”. This means understanding the needs and expectations of your stakeholders and using this insight to guide decision-making after the merger. It is important to avoid making any changes that could contribute to insecurities or fears. Your goal should be to reassure your target audiences that nothing they value will be lost, and that their input will be considered before implementing any changes. This can be achieved by creating customer, investor, and employee advisory boards to give them an active voice in shaping the future of the merged brand.

Step 2: Foster collaboration and cooperation

Before branding the merged entity, it is crucial for the two companies to work together and gain a deep understanding of each other’s strengths and opportunities. Collaboration is key in discovering synergies and identifying new market potentials. By actively engaging employees from both sides, you can create an environment that encourages open communication and cooperation. Through this process, a Venn diagram-like view can emerge, helping you pinpoint the areas of intersection and divergence that will shape the merged brand’s strategy.

Step 3: Craft a cohesive brand identity

Once a solid foundation of collaboration and understanding has been established, it is time to create a cohesive brand identity that reflects the strengths and values of the merged entity. This involves developing a brand strategy that resonates with both internal and external stakeholders. Considerations must be made for visual elements, messaging, and positioning to ensure consistency and alignment with the newly formed brand identity. It is crucial to involve key stakeholders throughout this process to ensure buy-in and commitment to the new brand.