A New Way To Track Your Packages With PayPal’s App

PayPal has recently introduced a new package tracking feature for its app users, allowing them to easily keep tabs on the status of their online orders. This innovative addition eliminates the hassle of manually entering order numbers into carrier websites or rummaging through email inboxes in search of delivery updates. By leveraging Gmail integration, PayPal automatically collects shipping details and tracks packages in real-time. Even if you don’t use a Gmail account for PayPal, you can still input the tracking information manually.

Instant Notifications and Visual Tracking

With the updated PayPal app, users receive live push notifications whenever there is a change in delivery status or an update to the order. This means you no longer have to anxiously refresh your email or tracking page. Additionally, the app provides a visual tracking feature that allows you to follow your package’s journey on a live map, providing real-time updates.

No Additional Fees – Track Any Purchase

One great advantage of PayPal’s package tracking is that there are no extra charges associated with the service. Whether you used PayPal for purchasing an item or not, you can still benefit from this useful feature. It streamlines the tracking process for all your online orders, regardless of the payment method used.

Competition and Expansion of Post-Purchase Offering

This latest feature puts PayPal in direct competition with e-commerce giants like Shopify and Amazon, both of which already offer package tracking capabilities. Shopify’s Shop app provides customers with real-time order status updates, delivery notifications, and live-map tracking. Similarly, Amazon’s “Map Tracking” feature lets customers track their package and see the driver’s location as they get closer to the delivery address.

In addition to benefiting customers, PayPal’s package tracking feature aligns with the company’s commitment to enhancing the post-purchase experience. According to a company spokesperson, PayPal aims to provide customers with more choices and convenience when managing their purchases. By expanding their offering, PayPal demonstrates their dedication to helping customers shop smart and make their money go further.

It’s worth noting that Gmail also introduced a similar feature last year, where tracking information is displayed as a status below the email subject line. This integration between PayPal and Gmail further streamlines the package tracking process, making it even more seamless for users.