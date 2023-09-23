how-to-download-tiktok-draft-videos

Introduction

TikTok has become one of the most popular social media platforms, allowing users to create and share short videos. One of the features that sets TikTok apart is the ability to save drafts of your videos before publishing them. Drafts are a great way to perfect your content, experiment with different ideas, and save unfinished videos for later editing.

However, TikTok doesn’t provide a direct option to download draft videos. This can be frustrating if you want to keep a copy of your drafts or share them on other platforms. But don’t worry; there are several methods you can use to download TikTok draft videos and have them accessible on your device.

In this article, we will explore various methods to help you download TikTok draft videos. Whether you want to download drafts within the TikTok app, use third-party apps, or even extract drafts from your device’s folders, we’ve got you covered.

It’s important to note that downloading other users’ draft videos without their permission is not ethical. Respect others’ content and privacy by downloading only your own draft videos or seeking permission from the original creators.

Now, let’s dive into the methods that will enable you to download your TikTok draft videos hassle-free.

What are TikTok Draft Videos?

TikTok draft videos are unfinished or saved videos that users can create within the TikTok app. When creating a TikTok video, users have the option to save their progress as a draft, allowing them to continue working on it at a later time. Draft videos are saved privately within the app and are not visible to other TikTok users.

Drafts provide a convenient way for users to refine their content, experiment with different editing techniques, and perfect their videos before publishing them. They are particularly useful for creators who want to ensure their videos are engaging, well-edited, and visually appealing.

While drafts are mainly used for personal editing purposes, some users may also choose to share their draft videos with collaborators before finalizing and publishing the content. Collaborators can provide feedback, make suggestions, and contribute to the overall creative process. This makes draft videos a valuable tool for content creators who work in teams.

TikTok drafts are saved within the app’s library and can be accessed from the “Drafts” section on the video creation page. Users can have multiple drafts saved at any given time, allowing them to work on multiple videos simultaneously without losing any progress.

It’s worth noting that draft videos are not visible to others on TikTok unless you choose to publish them. If you decide to publish a draft video, it will then become a regular TikTok post and will be visible to your followers and other TikTok users.

Now that we understand what TikTok draft videos are, let’s explore the various methods you can use to download them and have them accessible on your device.

Method 1: Downloading Drafts within the TikTok App

If you want to download your TikTok draft videos without using any third-party apps or tools, you’ll be glad to know that TikTok provides an option to save your drafts directly to your device. Follow the simple steps below to download your drafts within the TikTok app:

Launch the TikTok app on your device and log in to your account. Tap on the “Profile” icon at the bottom right corner of the screen to access your profile page. On your profile page, tap on the “Drafts” button located below your profile information. This will take you to the drafts library where all your saved drafts are stored. Select the draft video you want to download by tapping on it. This will open the video in the editing screen. Tap on the “…” icon at the bottom right corner of the screen to open the video options menu. From the menu, tap on the “Save Video” option. This will save the draft video to your device’s camera roll or gallery. Once the video is saved, you can find it in your device’s gallery or camera roll, and it is now ready to be shared or used as desired.

By following these steps, you can easily download your TikTok draft videos within the TikTok app itself, eliminating the need for any external tools or apps.

It’s important to note that the availability of the draft-saving feature may vary based on the version of the TikTok app you’re using. Make sure you’re using the latest version of the app to access all the features and options.

Now that you know how to download drafts within the TikTok app, let’s move on to the next method of downloading TikTok draft videos using third-party apps.

Method 2: Using a Third-Party App

If you’re unable to download your TikTok draft videos within the TikTok app or if you’re looking for more advanced options for downloading and managing your drafts, you can turn to third-party apps. These apps provide additional features and functionalities that may not be available within the TikTok app itself. Here’s how you can download TikTok draft videos using a third-party app:

Open your device’s app store (such as the Apple App Store or Google Play Store). Search for a TikTok video downloader app that supports downloading draft videos. Once you find a suitable app, download and install it on your device. Launch the TikTok video downloader app and follow the on-screen instructions to link it with your TikTok account, if required. Navigate to the “Drafts” section within the TikTok video downloader app. Select the draft video you want to download by tapping on it. Depending on the app’s features, you may have options to customize the video quality, format, and destination folder for the downloaded draft video. Tap on the “Download” or “Save” button to initiate the download process. Once the download is complete, you can find the draft video in your device’s gallery or the designated download folder in the app.

Using a third-party app to download TikTok draft videos gives you more flexibility and control over the downloading process. You can choose specific video qualities, formats, and even batch download multiple draft videos at once.

However, it’s important to note that downloading TikTok draft videos using a third-party app may come with certain risks. Some apps may require unnecessary permissions or contain malware, so it’s crucial to do thorough research and choose a reputable app from a trusted source.

Now that you know how to download TikTok draft videos using a third-party app, let’s explore another method of extracting drafts directly from the TikTok folder on your device.

Method 3: Extracting Drafts from the TikTok Folder

If you’re comfortable exploring the files on your device, you can directly extract TikTok draft videos from the app’s folder. This method is particularly useful if you want to have complete control over your draft videos and prefer not to rely on third-party apps. Follow the steps below to extract drafts from the TikTok folder:

On your device, open the file manager or file explorer app. Navigate to the internal storage or SD card storage, depending on where your apps are saved. Locate the “TikTok” folder. It is usually located in the “Android” or “Apps” folder. Open the “TikTok” folder and look for a subfolder named “Drafts”. Once you find the “Drafts” folder, open it to access your saved draft videos. From the list of draft videos, select the ones you want to extract by tapping and holding on each file or using the file selection options provided by your file manager app. After selecting the draft videos, choose the option to copy or move the files. Navigate to the desired destination folder on your device and paste the draft videos there. Once the files are copied or moved, you can access them from the destination folder on your device.

By extracting draft videos directly from the TikTok folder, you can have direct access to your drafts without the need for any additional apps or tools. This method allows you to have full control over your draft videos and makes it easier to organize and manage them according to your preferences.

However, keep in mind that manually extracting draft videos requires some knowledge of file management and navigation. Make sure to be cautious while exploring your device’s files and avoid modifying or deleting any files other than the TikTok draft videos.

Now that you know how to extract drafts from the TikTok folder, let’s explore another method of downloading draft videos by simply recording the screen during playback.

Method 4: Recording the Draft Video

If you’re unable to download your TikTok draft videos using the previous methods or if you prefer a more straightforward approach, you can simply record the draft video while it’s playing on your device’s screen. This method allows you to capture the video exactly as it appears in the app. Here’s how you can record your TikTok draft video:

Open the TikTok app on your device and navigate to the drafts section. Select the draft video you want to download by tapping on it. Once the draft video is opened, position your device’s screen to capture the video in full view. On your device, locate the screen recording feature. This can usually be found in the Control Center on iOS devices or the notification shade on Android devices. Start the screen recording and ensure that the draft video is playing on the screen. Allow the draft video to play in its entirety or as long as you want to record. After recording the desired portion of the draft video, stop the screen recording. The recorded video will now be saved on your device as a screen recording. You can access it from your device’s gallery or video folder.

Recording the draft video while it’s playing allows you to obtain a copy of the video exactly as it appears on the TikTok app. However, keep in mind that the quality of the recorded video may depend on various factors, such as the recording settings and the performance of your device.

It’s important to note that screen recording TikTok draft videos of other users without their permission is not ethical. Respect other users’ content and privacy by using this method only for your own draft videos or with the consent of the original creators.

Now that you know how to record your TikTok draft videos, let’s explore another method that involves using an online tool to download your drafts.

Method 5: Downloading Drafts with an Online Tool

If you prefer a convenient and quick method to download your TikTok draft videos without the need for any additional apps or manual extraction, you can use an online tool specifically designed for this purpose. These online tools allow you to enter the URL of your TikTok draft video and download it directly to your device. Here’s how you can download your TikTok drafts using an online tool:

Open a web browser on your device. Search for a TikTok video downloader or draft downloader tool. Choose a reliable and reputable online tool from the search results. Once you’ve found a suitable tool, open it in your browser. In a separate tab or window, open the TikTok app on your device and navigate to the draft video you want to download. Tap on the share button (usually represented by an arrow icon) on the draft video. From the sharing options, choose the option to copy the link or URL of the draft video. Switch back to the tab or window with the online tool. Paste the copied URL of the draft video into the designated input field on the online tool’s webpage. Follow any additional instructions provided by the online tool, such as selecting the video quality or format. Click on the download button or similar option to initiate the download process. Once the download is complete, the draft video will be saved to your device’s default download location.

Using an online tool to download TikTok draft videos offers a convenient and hassle-free method that doesn’t require you to install any additional apps or manually navigate your device’s files. These tools can be accessed directly from your device’s web browser, making it easy to download your drafts on the go.

When using online tools, it’s essential to be cautious and choose reputable ones to ensure the safety of your device and data. Be mindful of any potential risks associated with using online tools and exercise caution while entering personal information or downloading files.

Now that you know how to download TikTok drafts using an online tool, you have multiple methods at your disposal to save and access your draft videos as desired.

Conclusion

TikTok draft videos are a valuable feature that allows users to perfect their content before sharing it with the world. While TikTok doesn’t provide a direct option to download drafts, there are several methods available to save and access your draft videos with ease.

In this article, we explored five different methods to download TikTok draft videos. You can download drafts within the TikTok app itself by simply saving them to your device. Alternatively, you can use third-party apps specifically designed for downloading TikTok videos. If you prefer a more hands-on approach, you can directly extract draft videos from the TikTok folder on your device. Additionally, you have the option to record the draft video while playing it on your device’s screen. Finally, online tools provide a convenient and quick way to download your drafts by simply entering the video’s URL.

It’s important to remember that downloading other users’ draft videos without their permission is not ethical and violates their privacy. Always respect the content and privacy of others when using the methods mentioned in this article.

Choose the method that suits your needs and preferences best. Whether you prefer convenience, control, or flexibility, you can now save and access your TikTok draft videos effortlessly.

Make the most of your TikTok drafts, refine your content, and showcase your creativity to the world.