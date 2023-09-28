Introduction

Welcome to this guide on how to download ESPN+! If you’re a sports enthusiast looking for exclusive sports content, ESPN+ is the perfect platform for you. With ESPN+, you can enjoy live events, original shows, documentaries, and much more. Whether you’re a fan of football, basketball, soccer, or any other sport, ESPN+ has something to offer.

Downloading ESPN+ is a straightforward process that can be completed in a few simple steps. In this guide, we will walk you through each step to ensure you can start enjoying your favorite sports content in no time.

Before we dive in, it’s important to note that ESPN+ is a subscription-based service, which means you will need to sign up and select a subscription plan to access the platform. Don’t worry; we will guide you through this process as well!

So, without further ado, let’s get started on how to download ESPN+ and start experiencing the world of sports like never before!

Step 1: Go to the ESPN+ Website

The first step to download ESPN+ is to visit the official ESPN+ website. To do this, open your preferred web browser on your computer or mobile device.

Once your browser is open, type in the URL for ESPN+ in the address bar. The official ESPN+ website is located at https://www.espn.com . Press enter or click on the search icon to load the website.

Upon reaching the ESPN+ website, you will be greeted with a user-friendly interface that showcases various sports and content available on the platform.

At this stage, it’s important to ensure that you have a stable internet connection to avoid any interruptions during the download and sign-up processes.

If you already have an ESPN.com account, you can simply log in using your existing credentials. However, if you’re a new user, you’ll need to create a new account in order to access ESPN+ and its exclusive content.

Look for the “Sign Up” or “Create Account” button on the ESPN+ website and click on it. This will redirect you to the sign-up page, where you’ll need to provide some personal details to create your ESPN+ account.

Once you have successfully created your account or logged in, you are ready to move on to the next step: selecting a subscription plan.

Step 2: Sign Up for an Account

To access ESPN+ and enjoy its exclusive sports content, you need to sign up for an account. If you already have an ESPN.com account, you can simply log in using your existing credentials. However, if you’re new to ESPN, follow these steps to create an account:

1. On the ESPN+ website, click on the “Sign Up” or “Create Account” button. This will take you to the registration page.

2. Fill in the required information, such as your first name, last name, email address, and password. Make sure to choose a strong and secure password.

3. Optionally, you may have the option to link your ESPN+ account to your cable/satellite provider. This allows you to access more live sports events and content. However, this step is optional and can be skipped if you prefer.

4. After entering the necessary details, click on the “Sign Up” or “Create Account” button to proceed.

5. You may be asked to verify your email address by clicking on a verification link sent to the email you provided. Follow the instructions in the email to complete the verification process.

6. Once your account is created and verified, you can proceed to select a subscription plan that best suits your needs.

Remember to keep your login credentials (email and password) in a safe place and avoid sharing them with others to protect the security of your account.

Now that you have successfully signed up for an ESPN+ account, it’s time to move on to the next step: selecting a subscription plan.

Step 3: Select a Subscription Plan

After signing up for an ESPN+ account, the next step is to choose a subscription plan that best fits your preferences and budget. ESPN+ offers different subscription options to cater to a wide range of sports enthusiasts. Follow these steps to select a subscription plan:

1. On the ESPN+ website, navigate to the subscription page. This page will provide you with an overview of the available subscription plans.

2. Take some time to review the subscription options and their respective features. ESPN+ offers monthly and annual subscription plans.

3. Monthly subscription: This plan allows you to pay on a monthly basis. It gives you access to all the exclusive content on ESPN+ for the duration of one month. This option is suitable if you want flexibility and have short-term viewing needs.

4. Annual subscription: This plan offers a yearly payment option. With an annual subscription, you can enjoy all the benefits of ESPN+ for a full year. This option often provides cost savings compared to the monthly subscription, making it a popular choice for long-term sports fans.

5. Once you have decided on the subscription plan that suits you best, click on the corresponding “Select” or “Subscribe” button for that plan.

6. You may be prompted to review your selected plan, including the price and any applicable terms and conditions. Take a moment to double-check all the details before proceeding.

7. Next, click on the “Continue” or “Proceed to Checkout” button to move forward with your chosen subscription plan.

8. You will be taken to the payment page, where you need to provide your preferred payment method and enter the necessary payment details. ESPN+ accepts various payment options, including credit cards, debit cards, and PayPal.

9. Fill in the required payment information accurately and carefully. Follow the prompts to complete the payment process securely.

Congratulations! You have successfully selected and subscribed to an ESPN+ subscription plan. The next step is to enter your payment information, and we’ll guide you through it in the following section.

Step 4: Enter Your Payment Information

In order to complete your subscription to ESPN+, you will need to enter your payment information. Follow these steps to provide your payment details:

1. On the payment page, you will be prompted to enter your preferred payment method. ESPN+ accepts major credit cards, debit cards, and PayPal as valid forms of payment.

2. Select the payment method you wish to use by clicking on the corresponding option.

3. If you choose to pay by credit or debit card, enter your card details including the card number, expiration date, and security code. Make sure to double-check the information for accuracy.

4. If you prefer to use PayPal, click on the PayPal option and follow the prompts to log in to your PayPal account and authorize the payment.

5. Some payment methods may require additional steps for verification or security purposes. Follow any on-screen prompts or instructions to complete these additional steps, if applicable.

6. Once you have entered and confirmed your payment information, review the details one last time to ensure accuracy.

7. After verifying the accuracy of your payment information, click on the “Submit,” “Proceed,” or “Continue” button to finalize your subscription and complete the payment process.

Please note that, depending on your chosen payment method, you may be billed immediately, or your payment may be charged on a recurring basis according to the subscription plan you selected.

Rest assured that ESPN+ takes the security of your payment information seriously. They utilize industry-standard encryption and security measures to safeguard your data, providing a safe and secure payment process.

Once you have successfully entered your payment information, the next step is to download the ESPN+ app, which we will cover in the following section.

Step 5: Download the ESPN+ App

Now that you have subscribed to ESPN+ and completed the payment process, you’re ready to download the ESPN+ app onto your preferred device. The ESPN+ app allows you to access and enjoy all the exclusive sports content wherever you go. Follow these steps to download the app:

1. Launch the app store on your device. If you’re using an iOS device, open the App Store. If you’re using an Android device, open the Google Play Store.

2. Use the search bar within the app store to search for “ESPN+.” Make sure to select the official ESPN+ app, developed by ESPN.

3. When you find the ESPN+ app, tap on it to open the app’s page.

4. On the app page, look for the “Download” or “Install” button and tap on it. The app will start downloading onto your device.

5. Depending on your internet connection speed, the download process may take a few moments. Ensure that you have a stable internet connection for a smooth download experience.

6. Once the app is downloaded, it will automatically install on your device.

7. After the installation is complete, locate the ESPN+ app on your device’s home screen or app drawer. Tap on the app icon to open it.

8. If you haven’t done so already, sign in to the ESPN+ app using the same login credentials you used when signing up for your ESPN+ account.

9. Congratulations! You have successfully downloaded and installed the ESPN+ app on your device. You can now start enjoying the exclusive sports content available on ESPN+.

Please note that the ESPN+ app is compatible with various devices, including smartphones, tablets, smart TVs, and streaming devices. Ensure that your device meets the minimum system requirements to run the app smoothly.

In the next step, we will guide you on how to sign in to the ESPN+ app and access the exclusive content.

Step 6: Open the App and Sign In

Now that you have successfully downloaded the ESPN+ app, it’s time to open the app and sign in to your account. Follow these steps to get started:

1. Locate the ESPN+ app on your device’s home screen or app drawer. Tap on the app icon to open it.

2. Once the app opens, you will be presented with the ESPN+ login screen. Enter the same login credentials (email and password) that you used when signing up for your ESPN+ account.

3. Double-check that you have entered your login credentials correctly to ensure a successful sign-in process.

4. After entering your login information, tap on the “Sign In” or “Log In” button to proceed.

5. If you have entered the correct login credentials, you will be successfully logged in to your ESPN+ account. The app will now display the available sports content and features of ESPN+.

6. Take a moment to explore the app’s interface and familiarize yourself with the various sections and menus available. You can browse through live events, on-demand shows, documentaries, and other exclusive content.

7. To personalize your ESPN+ experience, you can customize your preferences within the app. For example, you can select your favorite sports teams or set reminders for upcoming games.

8. Additionally, you may have access to features like live scores, stats, and highlights, depending on the sports and events available on ESPN+.

Once you have successfully signed in to the ESPN+ app, you can start enjoying the wealth of sports content that the platform has to offer.

In the next step, we will guide you on how to start watching ESPN+ content on the app. So, let’s move on to the exciting part!

Step 7: Start Watching ESPN+ Content

With the ESPN+ app open on your device and logged in to your account, you are now ready to start watching the exclusive sports content available on ESPN+. Follow these steps to begin:

1. On the app’s home screen, you will find a variety of sports categories and featured content. Use the navigation menu or scroll through the interface to explore the different options.

2. Select a category or specific sport that interests you. This will take you to a page with a list of related content.

3. Browse through the available content and choose a specific event, show, or documentary that you want to watch. If there is a live event currently airing, you may be able to tune in and watch it in real-time.

4. Tap on the content you wish to watch to open its dedicated page. Here, you may find additional information, highlights, player interviews, and related content.

5. Depending on the type of content, you may have the option to watch it live or on-demand. For live events, click on the “Watch Live” or “Play” button to start streaming. For on-demand shows or documentaries, click on the “Play” or “Watch” button to begin watching.

6. The ESPN+ app provides a user-friendly video player with playback controls. You can pause, rewind, fast-forward, and adjust the volume as needed. Take advantage of these controls to enhance your viewing experience.

7. While watching content, you may find additional features such as live stats, commentary, or interactive elements that provide a more immersive experience.

8. Enjoy the sports content of your choice! ESPN+ offers a wide range of sports, including football, basketball, soccer, tennis, and many more. Whether it’s a thrilling live game or a captivating documentary, there’s something for every sports enthusiast.

If you encounter any issues while streaming content or have any questions about the app’s functionality, refer to the app’s help section or reach out to ESPN+ customer support for further assistance.

Congratulations! You have successfully downloaded the ESPN+ app, logged in to your account, and started watching your favorite sports content. Now, sit back, relax, and enjoy the exciting world of sports right at your fingertips!

Conclusion

Congratulations! You have reached the end of this guide on how to download ESPN+ and start enjoying exclusive sports content. By following the easy steps outlined in this guide, you are now equipped with the knowledge to access ESPN+ on your preferred device.

To recap, we started by going to the ESPN+ website and signing up for an account. We then proceeded to select a subscription plan and entered our payment information securely. Afterward, we downloaded the ESPN+ app onto our devices and signed in to our account. Finally, we explored how to start watching the thrilling sports content available on ESPN+.

With ESPN+, you can experience live events, original shows, documentaries, and more from your favorite sports. The app provides a user-friendly interface and a wide range of sports categories to choose from, ensuring that every sports enthusiast can find something to enjoy.

Remember to stay connected to the internet while using the ESPN+ app to ensure uninterrupted streaming of high-quality sports content. Also, don’t forget to keep an eye out for any updates or new features that may enhance your ESPN+ experience.

Whether you’re a fan of football, basketball, soccer, or any other sport, ESPN+ offers a world of exciting sports content right at your fingertips. So, grab your device, download the ESPN+ app, and start enjoying the exclusive sports action today!

Thank you for choosing ESPN+ and happy watching!